Review: ‘A Hero,’ Iran’s Oscar entry, is another gripping moral tale from Asghar Farhadi

By JUSTIN CHANG
Miami Herald
 5 days ago

The title of "A Hero," Asghar Farhadi's characteristically complex, humane and absorbing new movie, at first cries out to be read ironically. Farhadi, the Iranian writer and director of art-house favorites like "A Separation" and "The Salesman," has little use for saintly protagonists, and his ninth feature — garlanded at last...

www.miamiherald.com

Variety

Javier Bardem and Asghar Farhadi Honored with Variety’s Creative Impact Awards

Each year, Variety honors individuals who have offered a notable contribution to the film landscape for the year. The 2021 Creative Impact Award honorees have made their mark in awards hopefuls. Javier Bardem, Creative Impact in Acting Award Academy Award winner Bardem (“No Country for Old Men”) will be feted, celebrating a busy year that includes roles in Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos” and Fernando León de Aronoa’s “The Good Boss,” Spain’s entry for the international film Oscar. “It is a huge honor that I take it with lots of gratitude and humility,” says Bardem. In “Being the Ricardos,” he portrays real-life Desi Arnaz,...
WRAL News

Review: Good deeds go punished in Farhadi's 'A Hero'

In Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi's films, reasonably straightforward set-ups — a divorce, a missing woman, a newly lent apartment — unspool such complex, cascading developments that it comes as no surprise that a found handbag stuffed with gold coins leads to countless fluctuations of fortune and anguish in his latest, “A Hero.”
Laredo Morning Times

'A Hero,' from filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, is a Dostoyevskian tale of everyday tragedy

Iran's official Oscar submission, "A Hero" centers on Rahim Soltani (Amir Jadidi), a divorced calligrapher/sign painter in Shiraz who is serving a jail sentence for his failure to pay a creditor 150,000 toman (about $35). Yes, debtor's prison is still a thing, and the story - by Golden Globe-winning writer-director Asghar Farhadi ("A Separation") - isn't set in the Middle Ages.
IGN

A Hero Review

A Hero will debut in theaters on Jan. 7 and stream on Prime Video on Jan. 21. No good deed goes unpunished in A Hero, the latest emotional labyrinth from Iranian neo-realist virtuoso Asghar Farhadi. Its winding story follows calligrapher Rahim (Amir Jadidi), an inmate on temporary prison leave who chances upon a purse full of gold coins, which he eventually returns to its owner, instead of using it to pay off the enormous debt that landed him behind bars. This apparent sacrifice leads to a minor media storm, with Rahim and the audience seated unsteadily in its eye — a place of eerie, temporary calm — awaiting an unrelenting gust of doubters and envious spectators, who threaten to knock him off his reluctant pedestal. As the film slowly builds to this eventuality, it introduces a cavalcade of nuanced characters, each at odds with Rahim (or with each other), each with their own agendas, and each brought to life through Farhadi’s measured naturalism, resulting in a quiet work that screams with piercing anxiety.
Asghar Farhadi
The Spokesman-Review

‘A Hero’ is Iranian filmmaker Farhadi’s ‘morality play’

Above: Iranian actor Amir Jadidi stars in Asghar Farhadi's film "A Hero," which opens Friday at the Magic Lantern. (Photo/Amazon Studios) Despite having started his career in the late ’90s, Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi first attracted international attention in 2011 with his film “A Separation.”. That film, by...
L.A. Weekly

Asghar Farhadi’s A Hero Weaves a Tricky Web

Asghar Farhadi’s A Hero, like all of the new Iranian filmmaker’s distinctively hyperrealist films, is an oratorio of social catastrophe. No other living filmmaker we know of comes close to the density of Farhadi’s narrative engineering or the white-hot chords of guilt-dread-shame-stress he routinely strikes. The writer/director does this, mostly, in the arena of Iranian society, where Sharia law, and traditions about honor and women, create impossible obstacle courses for the well-meaning and the luckless.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Telling the truth is always better. Asghar Farhadi's masterful film 'A Hero' shows why

The straight-up truth is almost always the best option, which is curious since it’s one people so often ignore. That’s certainly the case with “A Hero,” Asghar Farhadi’s film. Lies tend to beget lies, metastasizing into a problem big enough you can’t crawl out from under it. Farhadi, whose “A Separation” was the first Iranian feature film to win the Academy Award for best foreign film, is a master of complex morality plays. His ability to convey the real drama in everyday, relatable situations gives his films a universal appeal.
New Haven Register

Bhutan’s Oscar Entry ‘Lunana: A Yak in The Classroom’ Finds North American Home With Samuel Goldwyn Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Represented by Berlin-based Films Boutique, “Lunana: A Yak in The Classroom” premiered at the BFI London Film Festival in 2019 and won the audience award at last year’s Palm Springs Film Festival. The critically acclaimed film is the second Oscar entry from Bhutan, a landlocked country in South Asia. The first official Bhutanese Oscar submission was in 1999 with Khyentse Norbu’s “The Cup,” a Tibetan-language drama.
The Hollywood Reporter

Making of ‘A Hero’: Writer-Director Asghar Farhadi’s Latest Drama Has Been in His Mind for Decades

According to Amir Jadidi, the star of Asghar Farhadi’s drama A Hero, there’s an expression in Farsi that roughly translates as, “The wealthier, the needier.” This was one of the actor’s initial thoughts when the director first pitched the film’s title character, Rahim, a man seemingly forever dangling over the precipice of disaster, yet with a serene demeanor and expression that masks the chaos he’s straddling. “Sometimes people who don’t have anything still have this impression of satisfaction or acceptance in their gaze, because that’s their attitude to life,” says Jadidi, adding that he immediately identified Rahim as a common figure in...
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: How Stirring Performances Are Dominating the International Race

There is no such thing as a best international acting Oscar, but the choice for this year’s Academy Award for best international feature could be decided as a competition between the acting veterans (Javier Bardem, Noomi Rapace, Dan Stevens) and the newcomers (Italian first-timer Filippo Scotti, Kosovar breakthrough Yllka Gashi), whose performances are at the heart of the contenders for the 2022 awards. Many of the more high-concept films in the running this year — including Julia Ducournau’s French horror-thriller Titane, the South Korea action-adventure Escape From Mogadishu and the Hungarian period horror movie Post Mortem — didn’t make the international...
fortworthreport.org

‘A Hero’ Review: Deception mounts as the will to do good becomes a struggle in Oscar winner Asghar Farhadi’s captivating Iranian drama

Sign up for our newsletter and get the news delivered to your mailbox every weekday. There is a common thread in Iranian writer-director Asghar Farhadi’s work. He creates characters that exist in gray areas, with no clear heroes or villains. It’s a reflection of real-life, giving authenticity and complexity to the story which makes for captivating cinema. In “A Hero” our protagonist Rahim (Amir Jadidi) is on a two-day prison furlough during which he plans to convince his unrelenting creditor Braham (Mohsen Tanabandeh) to forgive his debt by getting a job, asking for forgiveness, and paying back some of the money. His strategy hits a snag that involves a bag of gold coins, a good deed, mounting deception, an accomplice girlfriend, a charitable organization, corrupt officials, and a killer smile. Not necessarily in that order.
Deadline

‘Encanto’ Directors On Colombian Influences And Magical Realism: “Magic That Was Born Out Of Emotion”

Latin America is a large place, so when the idea was pitched, it was a daunting task to narrow it down. Directors Jared Bush and Byron Howard, with co-director and writer Charise Castro Smith, found the perfect place for this musical fantasy: Colombia. Encanto takes place in a magical town sheltered by mountains. As she is fleeing from her home, Alma Madrigal (María Cecilia Botero) loses her husband and prays for a miracle to save her three children. The candle she was holding becomes magical and builds an “encanto” around the refugees, blasts away the invaders, and builds a sentient house...
Deadline

French Film Exports Grossed $104M In 2021; China Became Top Consumer

French film exports generated 91.4M euros ($103.6M) in 2021, a 5.5% increase on the previous year’s provisional figures, while admissions were up 8% to 14.8M. Comparatively, French films within France sold 39.2M tickets during the year. The figures were announced during the annual Unifrance Rendez-Vous with French Cinema which is taking place in Paris this week — one of the rare international gatherings in the current landscape that’s being held as a physical event. Today’s numbers are provisional estimates and will be higher when they are trued up in the fall. For example, when originally announced in January 2021, the...
Variety

Overseas Box Office for French Films Up 5.5% in 2021; China Becomes Top Territory

French films grossed €91.4 million ($103 million) from 14.8 million admissions overseas last year, a 5.5% year-on-year increase, while China became the top territory for French film fare, ahead of Russia and Spain. Figures were unveiled by French promotion org Unifrance during a day of conferences hosted as part of its Rendez-Vous event in Paris. While theaters around the world were once again closed for several months last year, as many as 719 French films released internationally, a 17.7% year-on-year increase. In spite of the ongoing pandemic, French movies also shined at major film festivals with Audrey Diwan’s “Happening” and Julia Ducournau’s...
The Guardian

Sidney Poitier obituary

Sidney Poitier, who has died aged 94, was the first black actor to win an Oscar in a leading role, in 1964, for his performance in Lilies of the Field. This simple story about a handyman helping German nuns build a chapel in Arizona was enhanced by its star’s humour and vitality. It led to a string of successes – To Sir, With Love, In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (all 1967) – which made Poitier a box-office star and consolidated his growing fame and wealth. But Poitier’s greatest achievement – alongside his friend and occasional rival Harry Belafonte – was to help alter the racial perceptions that dominated not just Hollywood, but also society in general.
Hello Magazine

Netflix star Kim Mi-soo dead at the age of 29

Korean drama actress Kim Mi-soo has died at the age of 29. The actor - who also had a supporting role in the recent Disney+ series Snowdrop alongside Blackpink's Jisoo - died on 5 January. "Kim suddenly left us on 5 January," her agency Landscape said in a statement on...
