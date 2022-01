We’re only six days into the new year but BioWare is wasting no time in getting everyone up to speed on their plans for 2022. In a rather lengthy and heavily outlined blog post, Studio General Manager Gary McKay has revealed that the studio will be going through a major overhaul on flexible workplace situations. BioWare will now be utilizing and allowing employees to work remotely, as well as having any developers work in any location they see fit. Previously, the company required their employees to relocate to either their Edmonton or Austin location, but that policy is now out the window.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO