We all know that sleep is something that everyone needs. If it’s so important, why is it so hard for college students to get good consistent sleep? With the stress from classes to the change in living environments, irregular routines are more likely to occur. It’s no wonder we can’t figure out a strong pattern of sleep. When you add the stress of relationships, work, and daily issues; proper sleep may feel near to impossible. I know I am guilty of never getting the same amount of sleep. Some days I could sleep for nine hours and others I only get two hours.

EDUCATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO