COLUMN: Walking the winter beaches of Cape Cod

There is a sea-washed place that holds the ashes of my father and from later, our dog. But it's not on a trail I pass often. As I've gotten old, my back has given me trouble. Mushy sand is harder to walk. There are times pain can stab me, sudden as a lightning bolt, so I walk with a staff now.

Thankfully, I don't have to walk alone. My wife has been my walking companion for 40 years. Our daughters are both grown now but we must have walked 1,000 miles raising those girls. When we lived in Hyannis, our feet usually took us down to the docks.

One winter's night, it was snowing hard, a soft crunch underfoot but mostly a muffled silence. No cars except the most determined, or reckless. In the general darkness, streetlights illuminated cones of falling snow.

We were just crossing Main Street in Hyannis when we faintly heard someone crying. It was hard to know where it came from; then it fell silent. Finally we found him, a shivering man lying in the snow behind a shrub. Besides the three of us, Main Street was empty.

He'd had a lot to drink but as we helped him up, a larger problem came clear. His soul was in Vietnam, on a Mekong River gunboat, specifically. He was speaking half to us and half to his invisible crewmen on the boat… a frantic monologue laced with expletives.

"You'd think they'd keep their heads down… you tell them to keep their heads down. Do they do that? NO!" His tears melted into a howl. Machine gun fire from riverbank foliage had raked the deck and decapitated his men. And there he was, still a prisoner of his grief and horror 30 years later. Holding him from either side, we got him to the Noah Shelter's warmth and expertise. Every once in a while, our feet take us exactly where we're supposed to be.

Last winter, COVID confinement had us ransacking the Cape for new beaches to explore. If you're looking for things to do that avoid the crowded breaths of indoor places, there are hidden treasures all around us here, nature trails and ocean edges to go walking in.

Chapin Beach at low tide exposes at least half a mile of sand flats and a panoramic view of our northern shoreline. See it at sundown. Fort Hill, past Orleans, has a magical boardwalk trail through ponds and bogs made mysterious on a foggy day. Nauset is the one to visit after a storm and it has the best booming surf of any beach on Cape Cod. Even in winter, when the local school lets out, you'll often see kids in black wetsuits braving the cold, ignoring the sharks and riding the waves.

Mostly, though, our feet take us along Eugenia Fortes Beach. Wind surfers who sometimes frequent South Africa are lured by the winds to Kalmus Beach and Hyannis Port, banking into the turns in a cloud of spray and launching two stories into the air.

It's mostly quiet in winter though, and we often walk our two miles without seeing a soul. Sometimes the sea and sky blur into a gunmetal grey. Sometimes a pale glint of sunlight turns the ocean a frigid silver. It never seems the same, even after 34 years.

Being old with my bad back, I eventually set a small chair against the dunes at the far end of my walk. I put my name on it with an invitation inked into the arms: "Walk a mile… sit a while." And people used it. Then in early fall, it disappeared. A week went by and when I got to the end of my walk, a new one was in its place. The world is strange like that.

My wife can cover the same ground in half the time. I recently dreamed a dark dream of losing her. In the dream, she was walking faster than I could keep up and eventually her dark silhouette disappeared forever into the distance. After 40 years, we've decided the lucky one will get to die first. We know we'll never leave this place of our own free will.

Old, old story from Down East Maine: A fisherman is minding his nets when a Mercedes pulls up and a tourist from New York City pops out with his camera. "I'll bet you locals don't appreciate what you've got here," he says. "Well," says the fisherman, puffing on his pipe, "We appreciate it enough to live here year-round."

Lawrence Brown of Centerville is a columnist for the Cape Cod Times. Email him at columnresponse@gmail.com.