Accidents

Fire in College Hill causes over $300K worth of damage

By WKRC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Four adults were displaced after a fire broke out at a multi-family unit early Friday....

montanarightnow.com

Fire at Missoula business causes $250,000 in damages

MISSOULA, Mont. - A business on Scott St. in Missoula was heavily damaged after a structure fire Saturday. The Missoula Fire Department (MFD) says they responded to the structure fire at 1300 Scott St. just before 5:00 pm. Crews on the scene found heavy smoke and flames mostly coming from...
MISSOULA, MT
Kankakee Daily Journal

Fire causes $80K in damage in Kankakee home

KANKAKEE — A fire in a house in the 1400 block of East River Street caused about $80,000 damage Saturday. The house was not occupied at the time of the fire, Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said. LaRoche said firefighters from multiple departments were dispatched at 8 p.m. In...
KANKAKEE, IL
Norristown Times Herald

No word on cause of Philadelphia house fire that killed 12

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — City and federal investigators worked to determine the cause of a blaze that killed 12 people in a Philadelphia rowhome but had no immediate answers Thursday, cautioning the fire scene was complex and that it would take some time to determine what happened. Specialists from the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
East Oregonian

Fire, mudslide damage houses on Pendleton's South Hill

PENDLETON — Firefighters in Pendleton on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 8, wrapped up work at a house fire only to head to a mudslide that damaged two other houses. There were no reports of injuries in either emergency, both on the town’s South Hill, but one resident said firefighters did rescue a dog from a house in the mudslide.
PENDLETON, OR
#College Hill#Firefighters#North Bend#Accident#Wkrc
lostcoastoutpost.com

Afternoon Blaze in Boarded-Up Home Causes $75k in Damage, Humboldt Bay Fire Says

At about 4:43p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, the sight and smell of smoke coming from a boarded-up home on the 900 block of West Harris Street alerted a neighbor to call 9-1-1, hoping that no one was trapped inside. Humboldt Bay Fire crews responded quickly. Even before they reached the home they could smell the fire as smoke crept down the block. Once in view, they saw thick grey smoke billowing from a single-story home and began attacking the fire.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
WDIO-TV

Superior house fire causes $70,000 in damages

A single family residence in Superior caught fire early Friday morning. The Superior Fire Department was called to a report of a structure fire at 1525 Clough Avenue shortly before 1:00 a.m. Fire crews arrived to heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the residence. They worked on containing the blaze in below zero temperatures and remained on scene for four hours overhauling the home and extinguishing hotspots.
SUPERIOR, WI
centralvalleytv.net

Early Morning Fire Causes Damage in Stockton

STOCKTON – Firefighters battled an early morning fire Sunday that caused significant damage to a structure. Firefighters responded to reports of smoke from a building at about 1:40am. The building was located on the 300 block of South San Jose Street just south of the crosstown highway and west of Interstate 5.
STOCKTON, CA
boreal.org

Video: Fire causes extensive damage to Chisholm home

At around 12:30pm a fire was reported at the 600th block of 2nd Avenue Northwest of Chisholm. Extensive damage was reported by officials and no one was hurt including one cat who escaped and was unharmed. Chisholm, Hibbing, and French Township firefighters were on the scene with medical standby. The...
CHISHOLM, MN
Eye On Annapolis

Fire Causes Significant Damage to Bunche Street Home in Parole Section of Annapolis

The Annapolis Fire Department responded to the unit block of Bunche Street in the City’s Parole neighborhood for a house fire just before 7:00 pm. On January 5, 2022, The Annapolis Fire Department responded to a house fire on Bunche Street after receiving numerous calls from neighbors. When crews arrived, they were met with fire from the rear of the single-family wood home. The fire quickly spread and consumed most of the rear of the home.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
KVOE

No injuries reported, damage estimates, cause and origination point all under investigation following duplex fire in Emporia Thursday morning

Emporia Fire is investigating after a late morning fire in an Emporia duplex Thursday. According to Battalion Chief Tony Fuller, crews were called out to 314 West Street just after 11 am for a structure fire inside the duplex. Fuller says smoke was visible from the eaves of the residence and firefighters found flames in the attic and a divider wall after making entry into the duplex.
EMPORIA, KS
CBS Miami

Iconic Key West Buoy Nearly Repaired After Vandals Caused Severe Fire Damage

KEY WEST (CBSMiami) – Repairs to Key West’s iconic Southernmost Point buoy should be finished by Thursday evening, after vandals targeted the popular tourist attraction and caused extensive damage over the weekend. Police say the cement buoy was burned early Saturday when a Christmas tree was torched in front of it. Key West buoy damaged by fire (Key West Police) Flames charred sections of the 4-ton, 12-foot tall landmark which is popular with tourists and reads “90 miles to Cuba, Southernmost Point, Continental U.S.A.” Investigators say they are now looking for two male suspects they say are responsible for the fire and the damage. Surveillance cameras captured the entire incident. Watch the surveillance video here:   Police did not release a description of the individuals being sought. If anyone can provide details, they are asked to contact the Key West Police at (305) 809-1000.
KEY WEST, FL
Columbia Missourian

Residential fire causes an estimated $6,000 damage

A residential fire caused no injuries but left damages estimated at $6,000, according to a Columbia Fire Department news release. Firefighters arrived at 1501 Stone St. early Tuesday morning and found smoke coming from the building. All occupants — five adults and two dogs — safely exited. Assistant...
COLUMBIA, MO
wcyb.com

Church Hill home damaged in fire

Multiple agencies battled a house fire Wednesday morning in Hawkins County. According to Stanley Valley Fire Chief Christopher Vaughan, it started around 8 a.m. at a home on Ridgemont Road in Church Hill. The family was able to make it out safely. The origin of the fire is under investigation....
CHURCH HILL, TN
WKRC

Fire breaks out at Covington industrial facility

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A fire broke out Monday evening at an industrial facility in Covington. Emergency units were called to the scene on Latonia Avenue near 43rd Street around 8 p.m. The business was Interplastic Corporation. City leaders in Fort Wright said there was an explosion involving a storage...
COVINGTON, KY
Lawrence Post

Fire causes $28K in damages to SW Topeka Blvd house

Topeka, KANSAS – According to the Topeka Fire Department, this unfortunate incident occurred right before 1 a.m. early Sunday morning. It happened in the 1400 block of SW Topeka Blvd. Topeka Fire Department crews responded to a report of a house fire. The responding crews saw flames coming from...
TOPEKA, KS
Fox 19

Fire causes $75K in damage to Mariemont business, chief says

MARIEMONT, Ohio (WXIX) - Fire caused $75,000 in damage to a Mariemont business overnight, fire officials say. Firefighters from both Mariemont and neighboring Cincinnati responded to a report of a fire at Cincinnati Steel Treating on Mariemont Avenue about 11:45 p.m. Sunday. A furnace caught on fire, resulting in heavy...
CINCINNATI, OH

