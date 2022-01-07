ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cold Today, but Better this Weekend

KFOR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter another cold start this morning, we’ll see temps above freezing this afternoon....

kfor.com

CBS DFW

Enjoy Warm Weather Before The Weekend Cold Front Arrives

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – While clouds are on the increase for North Texas, especially south of I-20 and west of I-35, we’ve been able to dodge the rain for the most part. An isolated sprinkle can’t be ruled out this afternoon, but it looks like most of us will remain dry. (credit: CBS 11 Weather Dept.) Temperatures are in the mid/upper 50s early this afternoon. If that’s not warm enough for you, no need to fear…we’ve got a nice warming trend expected this week. (credit: CBS 11 Weather Dept.) We’ll start out Wednesday with partly cloudy skies but nearly full sunshine is expected in the afternoon and that will help to warm us into the mid 60s. Mid/upper 60s are expected Thursday and Friday before our next cold front arrives for the weekend – bringing highs back into the 50s for Saturday and Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

East Coast Storms Set Up A Colder Breeze For South Florida This Weekend

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Recent cold fronts have seemed to bring everything but colder air here to South Florida. Often they are followed by a quick chill before the breeze turns northeast, keeping milder air around along with the moisture. What we need here in South Florida to really drop temperatures is a northwest wind that stays over land as it moves down the entire Florida Peninsula. Once air moves over the Atlantic of the gulf waters, it will warm and pick up moisture which can keep it milder at night and a little cooler in the afternoon. The last few fronts have...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Arctic blast brings freezing temps, wind chill warnings to Northeast

A blast of arctic weather has descended upon the Northeast and northern Mid-Atlantic states bringing cold temperatures not seen in years. The National Weather Service said the bitterly cold temperatures could last through Wednesday for "much of the eastern two-thirds of [the] country" as a high-pressure system slides of the East Coast.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Colder Temps With Areas Of Light Snow Expected On Friday

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado will have two more days with mild and dry mid-January weather before an abrupt change arrives on Friday. Temperatures over the next two days will run anywhere from 5 to 15 degrees above normal. We’ll see occasional cloud cover today and tomorrow with westerly wind speeds averaging 5 to 15 mph. At times some places could gust as high as 30 mph. By Friday morning the westerly winds will turn from the north, ushering in some much colder air and a little bit of moisture. Afternoon highs will be below normal for this time of year and we’ll...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Arctic Air Loses Its Grip, Plus Chances For Snow Ahead

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We started out Tuesday morning with many areas in the 10s and 20s. Parts of western Maryland actually bottomed out in the single digits with below zero wind chills as the sun rose in the morning. The forecast high for Tuesday is around 28 degrees for the Baltimore area. It is potentially the coldest day that we have seen in nearly three years. The last time the official high temperature was in the 20s at BWI-Marshall was on Feb. 1, 2019. This arctic blast has certainly been a shock to the system, but the chill is expected to...
BALTIMORE, MD
ABC6.com

Temperatures climbing today, cold again this weekend

A very cold morning across the area but temperatures will be climbing as the morning progresses. The wind will pick up from the southwest today with gusts around 30MPH at times. That wind direction is a warmer wind direction than yesterday which will help get temperatures into the upper 30s and low 40s. Partly to mostly sunny conditions expected through the day. Overnight will be partly clear with lows in the upper 20s.
ENVIRONMENT
KFOR

Sunny, Warm and NICE Today

After another cold start this morning, we” see GREAT weather today. Highs across the state will make it into the upper-50’s to mid-60’s. Winds will be breezy with southerly and westerly gusts up to 20+ mph, but not as windy as yesterday. This great stretch of weather...
