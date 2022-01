AGTC-501 is being developed to treat patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) is a speculative biotech that might be good to look into. Why is that? Well, the risk/reward scenario is highly attractive. The company's main target is a disease known as X-linked Retinitis Pigmentosa (XLRP), which is an inherited disorder that causes progressive vision loss in boys and men. It is treating these patients with a gene therapy known as AGTC-501 and it is currently being explored in several clinical studies. This sets up two highly important catalysts that would definitely show whether or not Applied's gene therapy AGTC-501 has what it takes to help these patients with XLRP. One catalyst is expected in Q2 of 2022 and that will be 3-month results from the phase 1/2 SKYLINE study. The other catalyst will be close by in Q3 of 2022 and it entails 24-month results from another phase 1/2 study using AGTC-501 for the treatment of patients with XLRP. There are two other data readouts for this specific indication expected in 2023 as well. With several catalysts approaching over the next few years, I believe it's a speculative biotech that is worth a look.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 2 HOURS AGO