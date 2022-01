Lennin Ledesma has a new track out, and he’s getting all about self-improvement on “Old Ways.” The track features LiRoot and TJB, and the three talk about betting on yourself by avoiding the pitfalls of going back to previous behavior. The soulful beat has a bit of a retro feel to it, and all three artists bring a different approach to the track while keeping the theme central. The message of the song is important, as the artists avoid staying stagnant heading into the new year. “Old Ways” is a jam for sure, and you can check it out here below:

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO