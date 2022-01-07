ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
England add BBL standout Sam Billings to Ashes squad for Hobart Test

By Liam O'Loughlin
Sporting News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngland have called up Sam Billings to their squad for the final Test of The Ashes series, hinting at a huge selection change to their side for Hobart. After incumbent gloveman Jos Buttler was struck on the hand while keeping and made a duck during the first innings in Sydney, it...

www.sportingnews.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ollie Pope
Person
Jos Buttler
Person
Jonny Bairstow
Person
Sam Billings
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Pcr#Ashes#Bbl#Hobart Test#Kent#The England Men S Test#The Big Bash League
