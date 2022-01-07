Arsenal will wear white kit in FA Cup in initiative to combat knife crime

There’s a faint irony in Arsenal taking to the pitch in crisp, clean, pristine, freshly laundered, all-white shirts only to end up touching cloth. The 14-time FA Cup winners went out meekly and messily at the first hurdle last night, thoroughly outplayed by Nottingham Forest. Left-back Nuno Tavares delivered not so much a performance, more a dirty protest, misplacing passes and shanking balls to such an extent that, upon being hooked after a mere 34 minutes, he was forced to theatrically yank off his gloves to prove to his manager he still possessed some basic motor skills. He’ll have better days. They surely can’t get any worse.
