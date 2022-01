And then there were none. Both No. 1 Baylor and No. 5 USC, the remaining undefeated Division-I men’s basketball teams, suffered losses on Tuesday evening. Baylor’s 21-game winning streak, which started last season, was snapped in a 65-62 loss to No. 19 Texas Tech in Waco. The Red Raiders have been struggling with injuries and COVID-19 challenges in recent weeks. But Kevin McCullar, who had missed his team’s previous two games due to an ankle injury, returned against the Bears to score 12 points off the bench.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO