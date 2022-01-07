ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryanair to close base at Germany's Frankfurt Airport

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Budget airline Ryanair said Friday that it plans to stop serving Frankfurt Airport, Germany's busiest, at the end of March. and close its base there. Ryanair said...

