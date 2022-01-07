Ryanair to close base at Germany's Frankfurt Airport

The EU yesterday dropped its travel ban on arrivals from seven southern African countries after more than six weeks.The French EU presidency announced that the 27 member states had agreed “to lift the emergency break to allow air travel to resume with southern African countries.”Travel can now resume from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.However, EU officials warned that arrivals from these countries may be subject to tighter entry requirements on vaccine status or testing, with states free to set their own rules.Like several nations, including the UK, the EU imposed a ban on South Africa...
