Saturday night's showdown in Orchard Park against the New England Patriots is making Buffalo Bills fans wanna shout. It's also gonna make them shiver. The playoff game may turn out to be one of the coldest games the Bills have ever played. Temperatures are expected to be in the single digits at the 8:15 p.m. kickoff at Highmark Stadium – between about 5 and maybe 10 degrees. Factoring in wind chill, it will feel like 5 to 10 degrees below zero, according to the National Weather Service office in Buffalo.

NFL ・ 18 HOURS AGO