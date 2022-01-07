ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Letter: GOP thumb on the scales of justice

Any discussion about expanding the Supreme Court quickly elicits conservative caterwauling about “packing the court” or “breaking the institution,” but there’s a compelling case for adding justices. Since FDR’s election in 1932, Democrats have held the presidency more often than Republicans, and today, according...

Chico Enterprise-Record

Letter: Time for GOP’s patriots to emerge

After two impeachments and a lost election, why do so many Republicans cling to their allegiance to Don the Con. I believe it is because of the historical tendency for the mob to cling to a charismatic leader who promises to put them in power over their political enemies. Trump...
Chico Enterprise-Record

Letter: Congressman doesn’t acknowledge Jan. 6

I looked at Mr. LaMalfa’s official website today (Jan. 6) to see what he had to say about the attack on the Capitol a year ago. Nothing. His last post was in October. Members of Congress gathered in the House Chambers to honor the Capitol Police Officers who had suffered injury and death in their defense of Mr. LaMalfa and his colleagues as Trump’s mob attacked the United States of America in their effort to overturn the election of Joe Biden to the office of the Presidency of our USA. Mr. LaMalfa joined the brown-nosed sheep of the Republican Party and behaved as if nothing that happened that day was worthy of their notice. The only Republicans present to honor the defenders of democracy were Liz Cheney and her father Dick Cheney.
Portsmouth Herald

Cheers and jeers for Justice Broderick column 'America is broken': Letters

Justice Broderick's column should be part of high school curriculum. This morning, Jan. 2, I have twice read John Broderick’s column on the opinion page of the Herald. Mr. Broderick, a former chief justice of the N.H Supreme Court, is also a Marine and in past years our paths have crossed at various USMC celebrations, specifically the Birthday of the Corps on Nov. 10. His intelligence and character are, to say the least, impressive.
MSNBC

Justice Stephen Breyer resisting retirement depresses Democrats and excites the GOP

As 2021 comes to an end, the conservative majority of the Supreme Court has allowed an anti-abortion law that is, for now, flagrantly unconstitutional to remain in effect in Texas since September. The justices earlier in the summer stopped enforcement of the pandemic-related federal eviction moratorium. And now, the justices agreed to start off 2022 by considering whether the Biden administration’s employer “vaccine-or-test” mandate and its vaccine mandate for health care workers are permitted.
LETTER: The virus, autocracy and GOP conspiracies

Sue Jerrems thinks that the media coverage of the pandemic is designed to make more money advertising, and that Anthony Fauci, Joe Biden and Steve Sisolak want to continue scare tactics so they can keep control of the people (Saturday letter to the editor). It’s this kind of thinking that continues to keep ridiculous conspiracies alive. The same kind of conspiracies that Republicans see everywhere. Denying truth and espousing conspiracies is their oxygen.
The Independent

Invoking Jan. 6, Dems pivot to fight for voting legislation

Democrats are mounting an impassioned bid to overhaul Senate rules that stand in the way of their sweeping voting legislation, arguing dark forces unleashed by Donald Trump’s falsehoods about the 2020 election demand an extraordinary response.In fiery speeches and interviews, President Joe Biden and top congressional Democrats have seized on the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection as a reason to advance their long-stalled voting, ethics and elections package. Senate Republicans who have repeatedly blocked the legislation, excoriate the measures as a “partisan power grab” and warn that any rule changes will haunt Democrats someday under...
Daily Mail

Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton have called Joe Manchin and urged him to back killing the filibuster so the Democrats can pass voting rights legislation, report claims

Sen. Joe Manchin is taking heat from all sides as he resists eliminating the last stalwart against the Democratic agenda, the filibuster, including some of the biggest names in America. Manchin has told colleagues his phone has been lighting up with calls in recent days, including from former presidents Barack...
Elko Daily Free Press

Letter: Laxalt not the only GOP option for Senate

In light of the recent op-ed supporting Adam Laxalt's Senate candidacy, I wanted to write to let people know that he is not the only option for Republicans on the ballot this spring. Retired Army Captain Sam Brown of Reno is a wounded warfighter and servant-leader with strong conservative principles....
Laurinburg Exchange

Dems ditch effort to disqualify GOP justices

RALEIGH — Democrats on the state Supreme Court will not use their narrow 4-3 majority to forcibly remove two GOP justices from a critical case dealing with state constitutional amendments. In an order released without fanfare just before Christmas, the court has in essence preserved the status quo. It has preserved a practice that’s been in place for more than 200 years: An individual justice alone will decide if he or she has a conflict that prevents fair evaluation of a case.
Post-Bulletin

Letter: Unkept promises by GOP in 2020

For the record, I have been an independent voter since 1980, since both major parties continue to have credibility issues. That said, reader Don Buck in his letter on Dec. 25 should fact check himself before "calling the kettle black," as it were. Fact. GOP party platform of 2020 was...
Lancaster Online

How the GOP is losing voters [letter]

It is apparent and well-documented that many Republican-controlled state legislatures are enacting a variety of new voting laws in order to suppress potential votes for Democrats in those states. Republicans seemingly know that if all eligible voters actually vote, their chances of winning elections are severely diminished. It seems to...
TIME

The Danger of the Supreme Court Undercutting Biden’s Vaccination Rules

“There are three quarters of a million new [COVID] cases yesterday. . . [t]hat is 10 times as many as when OSHA put in this ruling. The hospitals are today, yesterday, full. . . . Can you ask us—is that what you are doing now—to stop this vaccination rule with nearly one million people, nearly three quarters of a million people, new cases every day?” This was the dramatic question asked on Friday by Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer of Scott Keller, one of the attorneys seeking a stay of an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) promulgated by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA) in the case of National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor . This so called “Test-or-Vaccinate” mandate requires employers across the country with more than 100 employees to implement either vaccination or testing and masking policies for their employees. A majority of the Justices seem poised to endorse not only a temporary stay of the standard, but a permanent injunction against OSHA’s power to act, and the country will be worse for it.
Daily Mail

Two can play that game: Republicans threaten takeover of Senate floor with votes on Keystone XL pipeline, abortion and the border if Dems kill filibuster to push through voting rights legislation

Senate Republicans are threatening to force votes on a slew of bills designed to split the Democratic caucus and take over the floor agenda should Majority Leader Charles Schumer carry out his threat to push through a change in Senate filibuster rules for voting rights. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell,...
Washington Post

Ted Cruz is forcing Democrats into an uncomfortable pipeline vote

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1776, Thomas Paine anonymously published “Common Sense,” the single most influential pamphlet advocating the idea of American independence from British rule. “One of the strongest natural proofs of the folly of hereditary right in kings, is, that nature disapproves it, otherwise she would not so frequently turn it into ridicule, by giving mankind an ass for a lion,” he wrote.
The Independent

Supreme Court denies appeal of regretful Islamic State bride

The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to hear the appeal of a woman who left home in Alabama to join the Islamic State terror group, but then decided she wanted to return to the United States The justices declined without comment on Monday to consider the appeal of Hoda Muthana who was born in New Jersey in October 1994 to a diplomat from Yemen and grew up in Alabama near Birmingham Muthana left the U.S. to join the Islamic State in 2014, apparently after becoming radicalized online. While she was overseas the government determined she was not...
