Hibbing, MN

Hibbing council to appoint person to fill empty Ward 4 seat

By JESSE WHITE | MESABI TRIBUNE
 5 days ago

HIBBING — The Hibbing City Council will use an application and interview process to fill a vacancy created when councilor Jay Hildenbrand resigned in December.

That was just one of a laundry list of items discussed Wednesday night during a “workshop” session at city hall that featured the council’s first official public meeting with their newly hired City Administrator Greg Pruszinske, who started the last week of December.

There was no action on the item, as the meeting, which lasted about an hour, was a working session, but a formal vote on the appointment process, and when the application period will open, will most likely take place during the regular council meeting on Jan. 19.

Wednesday’s session followed the first regular city council meeting of the year, which only lasted about 15 minutes. The agenda, which had included reorganization items, was shortened before the meeting as Mayor Rick Cannata was unable to attend and Councilor James Bayliss attended via Zoom.

The reorganization items were moved to the Jan. 19 meeting agenda.

Councilors spent several minutes discussing options for replacing Hildenbrand, who moved to a different part of Hibbing and out of Ward 4, where he was elected to represent.

By statute he can no longer represent that particular area.

There are three years left on his term. Any appointment would be for this year only and the seat (and the remaining two years of the term after that) would be on the ballot during the regular election in November.

The council accepted his resignation last month and at the time discussed a couple of possible directions including a special election this winter or spring or appointment.

City Attorney Andy Borland told the council Wednesday that a city official had reached out to the State Auditor's office to ask about a special election and was told that during a redistricting year — which this year is — cities aren’t allowed to hold special elections.

However, during discussion it was clear councilors were already leaning toward appointment over special election based mostly on cost — special elections are expensive.

While no formal action happened Wednesday, as it was a working session, the council did discuss the finer details of the appointment process, including number of questions for candidates, how the open seat would be advertised (via Mesabi Tribune, the city website, and social media sites like Facebook) and requirements of potential candidates — such as living in Ward 4.

There was some discussion of posting a map of Ward 4 on the city website as well.

In other business:

• Pruszinske and councilors briefly went over potential city and legislation priorities for 2022 including the Public Safety Building project, the Mineview project, the campground project (at Carey Lake), housing, economic development, and more.

The new city administrator was looking to get on the same page as the council.

• Pruszinske suggested that future committee-of-the-whole (COW) meetings, which are working sessions that don’t feature formal votes but are used by elected bodies as a place to openly discuss issues before they reach the council meeting agendas, be tentatively scheduled to follow regular city council meetings going forward.

Up until now, the COW meetings have been basically called, “as needed,” and take place at various different times and days.

“We do our regular agenda, we get through it, we adjourn, and then we have a break of five or ten minutes, whatever it is, and then we go right into that workshop or committee-of-the-whole,” he said. “Here’s why, instead of having two separate meetings on two separate nights, we have two seperate meetings on the same night. It might save some time for people to do their personal life activities. I think it’s a really good fit for staff because we’re kind of in the mode for doing city business and we will use those committee meetings or workshops as planning tools for upcoming meetings, vetting out projects… just a wide variety of things.”

The councilors in attendance agreed, citing the potential for smaller COW agendas as another benefit, since they have the potential to be every other week sessions versus once a month or longer.

• Pruszinske talked about improving the city’s website. Some of the pages are a little bit stale, he said, and that the goal should be for the website to be the “go to” for Hibbing residents. In order for that to be the case it has to be up to date, relevant and accurate, he said.

Pruszinske said it’ll take some time to get it where it needs to be and there are people on staff in the city who have the ability to make that happen.

• The council and Pruszinkske talked about having a two session (local) retreat to brainstorm ideas sometime in January and February.

• Borland discussed a couple of potential issues related to the purchase of four properties to the west of the Memorial Building for a potential future expansion of that facility.

The council voted 5-2 in December to buy the properties using $470,000 from a dedicated fund when it was determined that those property owners were looking to sell before the end of 2021.

Borland said one transaction had closed, in relation to the “two apartment buildings.”

However, there is a “judgement” against one of the two remaining properties and the purchase offer isn’t enough to cover that and that the other property owner is looking for some clarification on real estate taxes since the transaction didn’t go through before the end of the year.

Borland said both issues would have to come before the council and be voted on before there could be any change in the language of the purchase agreements.

