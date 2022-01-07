Triad Inno's Startups to Watch/10 to Watch Recap: Ryan Pratt, CEO/founder, Guerrilla RF

How he delivered in 2021: It was a big year of growth for Jet It. In addition to growing its fleet to 23 aircraft this year, the company has committed as the launch customer for the all-electric Bye Aerospace eFlyer 800 business aircraft. The company expanded internationally with a launch in Canada and hired 76 employees in 2021, bringing the total number of employees to 125. ... Gonzales and Vishal Hiremath, co-founders of Jet It and sister company JetClub were named Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of The Year 2021 Southeast Award winners, and Gonzales accepted an offer to join the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) advisory council. ... In addition, Jet It received the Top Flight Award by Aviation International News, which recognizes the best and brightest in business aviation.

