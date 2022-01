An effort to address worker turnover among Missouri state employees by increasing their wages is on the agenda this week in Jefferson City. Gov. Mike Parson’s administration is pushing for a $15 minimum wage for all government workers and a 5.5% pay increase for employees including social service workers and prison guards. The plan would spend $91 million on pay for Missouri state workers, who earn among the lowest wages of any state workers nationally. In energy news, Ameren is pushing back against federal pressure to shutter its coal-fired power plant in Jefferson County sooner than March 2024. The St. Louis utility said Friday that its Rush Island Energy Center cannot be “hastily disconnected” from the grid without posing risks to grid reliability. Plus, COVID-19 cases continue to set unwanted records in Missouri. The seven-day rolling average for new cases hit a high of 7,058 on Saturday, and surging hospitalizations left only about 15% of the state’s hospital beds available.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO