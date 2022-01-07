PBSO: Plan To Outfit All Deputies With Body Cams Ahead Of Schedule

Photo: Getty Images

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw talks about things on the horizon in 2022.

A plan to get body cams for every deputy continues.

"We're still working on that. We're probably a couple of months ahead of where we thought we would be."

He says Requests for Proposals from companies to provide the cameras went out on the first of the year.

"It's a pretty laborious process but we're making good progress on that."

The sheriff also talks about a new program called "Comfort Dogs."

"I'll give you an example. We had a young one year old or two year old that drowned in a pool and there was other kids there and the family. We took one of the comfort dogs over there and the kids were playing with the dog and it kind of diverted their attention over to the dog versus what the tragedy of the situation was."

He says the agency's community deputies bring breeds like German Shephards and Golden Retrievers to the traumatic scenes where children are present.

Sheriff Bradshaw also says this year brings attempts to expand PBSO's mental health unit.