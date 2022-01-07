Brenau University moves classes online to start spring semester

Athens local — Based on trends in the community and state, Brenau University decided on Thursday to delay on-ground classes for the spring semester until Wednesday, Jan. 12, and temporarily move the majority of these courses online.

Brenau believes taking this proactive measure at the beginning of the semester will help the university fulfill its mission to educate students, with as few disruptions as possible.

Brenau’s campuses remain open. All in-person classes will be held virtually from Jan. 12-30, and the expectation is that in-person classes will resume on Monday, Jan. 31. Classes already scheduled to be online will start on Monday, Jan. 10.

Details still are being finalized regarding residential move-in dates, in-person educational experiences, and the levels of faculty and staff required to be on campus. More information will be provided via Brenau email and the university website.

According to health care experts, the nationwide increase in cases is expected to be short-lived, and the university appreciates the cooperation and adaptability of faculty, staff and students during this fluid situation.

The university encourages faculty, staff and students to assist in efforts to keep Brenau’s campus communities healthy and safe by following the latest CDC guidelines whether they are on campus or away from campus.

Brenau will continue to monitor the situation and provide information and guidance if circumstances change.

©2022 Cox Media Group