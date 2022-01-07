ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Letter: GOP thumb on the scales of justice

By Letters to the Editor
Oroville Mercury-Register
 5 days ago

Any discussion about expanding the Supreme Court quickly elicits conservative caterwauling about “packing the court” or “breaking the institution,” but there’s a compelling case for adding justices. Since FDR’s election in 1932, Democrats have held the presidency more often than Republicans, and today, according...

www.orovillemr.com

Lima News

Letter: GOP put party above country

As I was watching the media coverage on the anniversary of the Trump-incited insurrection on Jan. 6, it was glaringly obvious which of the two major political parties has gone off the rails of democracy. In the U.S. House chamber, there were only two members of what used to be...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Oroville Mercury-Register

Letter: Time for GOP’s patriots to emerge

After two impeachments and a lost election, why do so many Republicans cling to their allegiance to Don the Con. I believe it is because of the historical tendency for the mob to cling to a charismatic leader who promises to put them in power over their political enemies. Trump...
U.S. POLITICS
Oroville Mercury-Register

Letter: Congressman doesn’t acknowledge Jan. 6

I looked at Mr. LaMalfa’s official website today (Jan. 6) to see what he had to say about the attack on the Capitol a year ago. Nothing. His last post was in October. Members of Congress gathered in the House Chambers to honor the Capitol Police Officers who had suffered injury and death in their defense of Mr. LaMalfa and his colleagues as Trump’s mob attacked the United States of America in their effort to overturn the election of Joe Biden to the office of the Presidency of our USA. Mr. LaMalfa joined the brown-nosed sheep of the Republican Party and behaved as if nothing that happened that day was worthy of their notice. The only Republicans present to honor the defenders of democracy were Liz Cheney and her father Dick Cheney.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Portsmouth Herald

Cheers and jeers for Justice Broderick column 'America is broken': Letters

Justice Broderick's column should be part of high school curriculum. This morning, Jan. 2, I have twice read John Broderick’s column on the opinion page of the Herald. Mr. Broderick, a former chief justice of the N.H Supreme Court, is also a Marine and in past years our paths have crossed at various USMC celebrations, specifically the Birthday of the Corps on Nov. 10. His intelligence and character are, to say the least, impressive.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
MSNBC

Justice Stephen Breyer resisting retirement depresses Democrats and excites the GOP

As 2021 comes to an end, the conservative majority of the Supreme Court has allowed an anti-abortion law that is, for now, flagrantly unconstitutional to remain in effect in Texas since September. The justices earlier in the summer stopped enforcement of the pandemic-related federal eviction moratorium. And now, the justices agreed to start off 2022 by considering whether the Biden administration’s employer “vaccine-or-test” mandate and its vaccine mandate for health care workers are permitted.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: GOP should be careful when a making deal with devil

Regarding the Michael Gerson’s column “What if the Jan. 6 report is compelling — and doesn’t really matter?” (Dec. 19): So many of us have been dumbfounded by seemingly intelligent GOP politicians’ loyalty to former President Donald Trump. They support his lies and crimes despite all concrete evidence showing that he is anti-American, self-serving and dangerous. I believe his followers mostly know better, but they have no choice to support him now, for the sake of their own personal safety and that of their families.
U.S. POLITICS
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: The virus, autocracy and GOP conspiracies

Sue Jerrems thinks that the media coverage of the pandemic is designed to make more money advertising, and that Anthony Fauci, Joe Biden and Steve Sisolak want to continue scare tactics so they can keep control of the people (Saturday letter to the editor). It’s this kind of thinking that continues to keep ridiculous conspiracies alive. The same kind of conspiracies that Republicans see everywhere. Denying truth and espousing conspiracies is their oxygen.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton have called Joe Manchin and urged him to back killing the filibuster so the Democrats can pass voting rights legislation, report claims

Sen. Joe Manchin is taking heat from all sides as he resists eliminating the last stalwart against the Democratic agenda, the filibuster, including some of the biggest names in America. Manchin has told colleagues his phone has been lighting up with calls in recent days, including from former presidents Barack...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Laurinburg Exchange

Dems ditch effort to disqualify GOP justices

RALEIGH — Democrats on the state Supreme Court will not use their narrow 4-3 majority to forcibly remove two GOP justices from a critical case dealing with state constitutional amendments. In an order released without fanfare just before Christmas, the court has in essence preserved the status quo. It has preserved a practice that’s been in place for more than 200 years: An individual justice alone will decide if he or she has a conflict that prevents fair evaluation of a case.
RALEIGH, NC
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: There is logic behind GOP narrative of a stolen election

Like the majority of the U.S. population, I struggle to understand how a large portion of the electorate believes that the presidential election was stolen. However, I recognize that there is some logic to their claim. Such an outcome could occur if a dominant party denied voting rights to selected groups of voters, gerrymandered representative districts to deny equal representation, and handed final approval of election results to a partisan set of overseers.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Lancaster Online

How the GOP is losing voters [letter]

It is apparent and well-documented that many Republican-controlled state legislatures are enacting a variety of new voting laws in order to suppress potential votes for Democrats in those states. Republicans seemingly know that if all eligible voters actually vote, their chances of winning elections are severely diminished. It seems to...
ELECTIONS
TIME

The Danger of the Supreme Court Undercutting Biden’s Vaccination Rules

“There are three quarters of a million new [COVID] cases yesterday. . . [t]hat is 10 times as many as when OSHA put in this ruling. The hospitals are today, yesterday, full. . . . Can you ask us—is that what you are doing now—to stop this vaccination rule with nearly one million people, nearly three quarters of a million people, new cases every day?” This was the dramatic question asked on Friday by Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer of Scott Keller, one of the attorneys seeking a stay of an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) promulgated by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA) in the case of National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor . This so called “Test-or-Vaccinate” mandate requires employers across the country with more than 100 employees to implement either vaccination or testing and masking policies for their employees. A majority of the Justices seem poised to endorse not only a temporary stay of the standard, but a permanent injunction against OSHA’s power to act, and the country will be worse for it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Two can play that game: Republicans threaten takeover of Senate floor with votes on Keystone XL pipeline, abortion and the border if Dems kill filibuster to push through voting rights legislation

Senate Republicans are threatening to force votes on a slew of bills designed to split the Democratic caucus and take over the floor agenda should Majority Leader Charles Schumer carry out his threat to push through a change in Senate filibuster rules for voting rights. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Ted Cruz is forcing Democrats into an uncomfortable pipeline vote

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1776, Thomas Paine anonymously published “Common Sense,” the single most influential pamphlet advocating the idea of American independence from British rule. “One of the strongest natural proofs of the folly of hereditary right in kings, is, that nature disapproves it, otherwise she would not so frequently turn it into ridicule, by giving mankind an ass for a lion,” he wrote.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

‘We simply did not win the election for the presidency’: GOP senator says no evidence for Trump claims

A Republican senator who broke publicly with former President Donald Trump amid the latter’s false claims about the 2020 election worked on Sunday to reiterate that the former president lost to Joe Biden fairly.As the nation focused its attention on the one-year anniversary of the attack on the US Capitol, senator Mike Rounds joined ABC’s This Week to dismiss the falsehoods that Mr Trump and his loyalists within the GOP continue to spread about his defeat."We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” Mr Rounds said on Sunday.He then warned that Mr Trump’s falsehoods only...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

