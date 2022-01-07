ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Win or Lose, Prince Andrew Faces His Future as Royal Un-Person

By Tom Sykes
Daily Beast
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Andrew, the Duke of York, has a homophobic joke, based on a famous British nursery rhyme, that most of his friends have heard more than once. “Oh, the grand...

www.thedailybeast.com

arcamax.com

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew are living out their 'own fairy tale'

Sarah Ferguson says she and Prince Andrew are still living their "own fairy tale" as their share a love which is "very different from what normal people have". The Duke and Duchess of York married in July 1986 before separating in March 1992 and eventually divorcing in April 1996, but although they have not been husband and wife for 25 years, Sarah insists they still have a special bond and love one another a lot.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Times

Prince Andrew Plans To Discredit Meghan Markle By Using Duchess’ Lies Against Her If She’s Called To Testify

Prince Andrew is allegedly worried about Meghan Markle possibly testifying against him in court so he plans to discredit her. In its Jan. 17 issue, Globe claimed that Prince Andrew wants to use the lies that Markle said against the Duchess of Sussex. More specifically, the Duke of York allegedly plans to expose the truth about Markle’s involvement in Finding Freedom, as well as racism allegations.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Prince Andrew Faces the Week That Could Destroy Him

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday. No sweat. A crucial week for Prince Andrew lies ahead. Monday will see Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prince Andrew hearing – live: Duke in ‘difficult situation’ after ‘horrible day’ in court as decision looms

The latest hearing in the case between Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew was a “horrible day” for the duke, legal and royal experts have said. The judge overseeing Prince Andrew’s bid to dismiss a lawsuit from Virginia Giuffre promised to hand down a ruling “pretty soon” after a heated hearing on Tuesday. Mitchell Epner, a US former federal prosecutor said the case would not be dismissed following the court hearing led by Judge Lewis Kaplan and insisted that the Duke must settle, default or go to court.BBC’s royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell said the Duke is in a “difficult situation.”...
POLITICS
epicstream.com

Prince Andrew Shock: Queen Elizabeth’s Favorite Son Involved In ‘Royals For Sale’ Scandal? Had Deals With Powerful, Wealthy Clients Without Monarch’s Knowledge

Prince Andrew is being dragged in another scandal after Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty. Prince Andrew has been dubbed as a disgrace to the royal family. Two years ago, he was accused of sexually abusing underage girls while with his late friend, Jeffrey Epstein. The Duke of York has since denied the allegations, but his critics do not believe him.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Prince Andrew May Be Stripped of Royal Titles Regardless of His Legal Case’s Outcome

Prince Andrew’s legal cases have been a black mark on the monarchy since 2019, when he gave an interview with Newsnight that was widely lauded as “disastrous” in response to the accusation by Virginia Giuffre that the Duke of York had sexual relations with her when she was underage. The Prince denies the allegations, and in the interview denied having ever met Giuffre. The incident revolved around Andrew’s alleged friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, and now that Epstein fixer Ghislaine Maxwell has been found guilty, eyes have turned back toward Andrew and his ongoing legal battle with Giuffre. Now, some are suggesting that Andrew may be stripped of his royal titles regardless of how the case turns out.
CELEBRITIES
wiltonbulletin.com

Lawsuit Against Prince Andrew Faces Crucial Test This Week

Last August, Virginia Roberts Giuffre filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew, accusing him of sexually abusing her in 2001. At the time, she was 17; among the places where she alleges that Prince Andrew sexually abused her was the home of Jeffrey Epstein. This week, Giuffre’s lawsuit is set to...
LAW
imdb.com

Why Meghan Markle Could Be Deposed in Prince Andrew Case

Meghan Markle may have stepped down from her royal duties, but she may still be deposed as a part of a civil lawsuit against Prince Andrew, who has been accused of sexual abuse by Virginia Giuffre. David Boies, an attorney representing Giuffre in the case, told The Daily Beast that his team is "considering" seeking to depose the Duchess of Sussex if the case goes to trial. There has been no suggestion that Meghan was engaged in any wrongdoing and Andrew has denied the allegations against him. Attorneys for Andrew are expected to argue their motion to dismiss the case on Jan. 4. According to Boies, there are three reasons Meghan could face a potential deposition: "One; she is in the U.S. so we have...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Alleged Jeffrey Epstein Victim May Depose Meghan Markle in Prince Andrew Lawsuit

The lawyer for the alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim suing Prince Andrew said they may depose Meghan Markle if the lawsuit goes to trial. In August, Virginia Guiffre filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew, a longtime friend of Epstein, for alleged sexual assault when she was 17. Giuffre’s suit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. Prince Andrew’s legal team has a Jan. 4 motion to dismiss the lawsuit; if that is unsuccessful and the suit goes to trial, Guiffre’s lawyer David Boies told the Daily Beast that they might call Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, to the stand because of the “important knowledge”...
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Prince Andrew Trying Hard To Clean His Name By Making Unbelievable Attempt Against Virginia Giuffre's Case

Prince Andrew tried to clean his name again and free himself from the civil lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre. Instead of becoming a big help to Queen Elizabeth II amid the royal family's crises, Prince Andrew became a headache after being embroiled in a shocking civil lawsuit filed by his accuser, Virginia Giuffre. The woman filed the case in a New York-based federal court earlier this year to seek unspecified damages.
POLITICS
The US Sun

Royal fans amazed by Archie’s hair in Meghan and Harry’s new Christmas card – and they love Lilibet’s too

ROYAL fans were left delighted after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their 2021 Christmas card - with the couple's adorable children stealing the limelight. After the pair, who live in Los Angeles, released the card - which featured a picture taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski in the summer - fans were quick to comment on two-year-old Archie's flame-red hair.
CELEBRITIES

