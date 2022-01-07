ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hood River County, OR

Flash Flood Watch issued for Western Columbia River Gorge by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-07 02:15:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Be prepared to evacuate on short notice. Local emergency services are monitoring the situation and will issue a public statement...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clay, Grant, West Otter Tail, Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 02:31:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-12 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clay; Grant; West Otter Tail; Wilkin Thursday Night and Friday Heavy Snow Potential A clipper system will bring the region potentially significant snowfall accumulations from Thursday night through Friday afternoon. The exact locations of the highest snowfall amounts, and what those amounts will be, are still uncertain. However, areas of plowable snow are probable across portions of southeastern North Dakota and west central Minnesota. Those with travel plans should expect some hazardous travel conditions due to heavy snowfall accumulation. Make sure to carry a winter survival kit, and stay up to date on the weather forecast and road conditions before heading out.
CASS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Clearwater Mountains, Orofino, Grangeville Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-12 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Clearwater Mountains; Orofino, Grangeville Region; Southern Clearwater Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM MST /1 AM PST/ TO 8 AM MST /7 AM PST/ WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Montana and central and north central Idaho. * WHEN...From 2 AM MST /1 AM PST/ to 8 AM MST /7 AM PST/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Clallam by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 06:20:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-13 05:31:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Clallam .Heavy rain over the area will come to an end today as the atmospheric river lifts north into British Columbia. A cold front will move through Thursday morning but rain amounts with the front are not expected to result in any additional flooding. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Washington, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Mason, Skagit and Whatcom. In west central Washington, King and Snohomish. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Tuesday rainfall amounts ranged from 5 to 7 inches in the Olympics, 3 to 4 inches along the coast and 2 to 4 inches in the Northern and Central Cascades. Another 1 to 1.5 inches is forecast for the mountains and coast today before the atmospheric river lifts north out of the area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 02:17:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-14 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this morning at 1015 AM PST. Target Area: Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .Heavy rain over the south slopes of the Olympics will come to an end this morning. The Skokomish river will crest later this morning but moderate flooding will continue for the remainder of Wednesday. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Skokomish River At Potlatch. * WHEN...Until late Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, the Skokomish River will cause moderate flooding, with deep and quick flood waters inundating some residential areas, many roads, and much of the farm land in the Skokomish Valley. Inundated roads include the Skokomish Valley road, Bourgault Road West, Purdy Cutoff Road, and Highway 106. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:30 AM PST Wednesday the stage was 17.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:30 AM PST Wednesday was 17.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected crest around 17.9 this morning. Moderate flooding will continue today. The river will remain above flood stage until late Thursday night/Friday morning. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MASON COUNTY, WA
County
Hood River County, OR
State
Oregon State
County
Multnomah County, OR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kankakee by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 18:54:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-12 13:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors. Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause gauge observations to be inaccurate. A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected by noon Wednesday. Target Area: Kankakee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Kankakee River at Momence affecting Kankakee County. Kankakee River near Wilmington affecting Will, Kankakee and Grundy Counties. For the Kankakee River...including Momence, Wilmington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Localized flooding due to an ice jam. River ice spotters and satellite imagery indicate nearly continuous ice cover and intermittent ice jamming beginning near Kankakee and extending approximately 14 miles upstream to near Momence. * WHERE...Kankakee River at Momence. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...Flooding of overbank areas and low-lying roadways near and upstream of the ice jam. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:45 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 4.2 feet. - Forecast...Based upon past ice jams occurring under similar conditions, the river will likely climb to near flood stage and stay elevated while the ice jam remains in place. Additional ice cover remains in place upstream. Any shifting of ice may worsen the ice jam with little notice. - Flood stage is 5.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Chouteau, Fergus, Hill, Judith Basin, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 02:19:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-12 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Blaine; Chouteau; Fergus; Hill; Judith Basin; Liberty There is a chance for mixed precipitation to fall over the eastern portions of central and north central Montana during the overnight hours. A mix of rain, freezing rain and snow is possible, mostly east of a line from Chester to Raynesford. Precipitation amounts will be light, generally less than 0.03 inches over the plains; however, with cold pavement temperatures, any rainfall could freeze on contact. Any ice accumulation will generally be less than a tenth of an inch, which could result in icy roadways and sidewalks. Those traveling overnight or early this morning, should be alert for quickly changing road conditions.
BLAINE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Big Stone, Traverse by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-14 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-14 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast South Dakota and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning or evening commute.
BIG STONE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grays Harbor by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-13 01:16:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this morning at 1000 AM PST. Target Area: Grays Harbor The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Satsop River Near Satsop affecting Grays Harbor County. .Heavy rain over the Olympics will come to an end this morning. The Satsop River near Satsop will continue rising this morning then begin receding this afternoon. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Satsop River Near Satsop. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, the Satsop River will flood low pasture lands and some roads along the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:15 AM PST Wednesday the stage was 38.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 1:15 AM PST Wednesday was 38.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 39.9 feet late this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grays Harbor by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 05:45:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-13 05:23:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this afternoon at 145 PM PST. Target Area: Grays Harbor Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Washington Satsop River Near Satsop affecting Grays Harbor County. .Heavy rain over the south slopes of the Olympics will come to an end today. Rain totals for this event Tuesday and Wednesday along the south slopes could end up as high as 10 inches. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Satsop River Near Satsop. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 40.0 feet, the Satsop River will flood...inundating farms...roads...and some residential areas. Erosion will likely damage some areas along the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:15 AM PST Wednesday the stage was 40.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:15 AM PST Wednesday was 40.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to crest around 41.6 feet late this morning. The river will begin receding later this afternoon and fall below flood stage Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains, Flathead, Mission Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-12 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains; Flathead, Mission Valleys; Potomac, Seeley Lake Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM MST /1 AM PST/ TO 8 AM MST /7 AM PST/ WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Montana and central and north central Idaho. * WHEN...From 2 AM MST /1 AM PST/ to 8 AM MST /7 AM PST/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dickey, Foster, Kidder, La Moure, Logan, McIntosh, Stutsman by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 21:55:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-12 01:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dickey; Foster; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McIntosh; Stutsman; Wells PATCHY LIGHT FREEZING RAIN ALONG AND SOUTH OF HIGHWAY 200 INTO THE SOUTHERN JAMES RIVER VALLEY Patchy light freezing rain is moving quickly across parts of south central and southeastern North Dakota, from an area along and south of Highway 200 into the southern James River Valley. This may also impact portions of Interstate 94 in Kidder and Stutsman counties. Although air temperatures are in the mid 30s, untreated roads remain below freezing and will quickly become icy. The coverage of the freezing rain is expected to be spotty and quick moving, but areas that do receive freezing rain will quickly experience slippery roads and walking surfaces, which could linger into Wednesday morning. Those with travel plans tonight through Wednesday morning are encouraged to check the latest road conditions before venturing out.
DICKEY COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Ida, Lyon, O'Brien by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-14 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-15 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Clay; Dickinson; Ida; Lyon; O'Brien; Osceola; Sioux WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Northerly winds gusting 25 to 35 mph on Friday evening may cause patchy blowing and drifting snow.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grays Harbor by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 09:26:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-11 17:40:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this afternoon at 530 PM PST. Target Area: Grays Harbor The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Chehalis River At Porter affecting Grays Harbor County. .The Chehalis River at Porter will continue to recede Tuesday falling below flood stage in the morning. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Chehalis River At Porter. * WHEN...Until late this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 48.0 feet, the Chehalis River in Grays Harbor will flood low pasture lands and some roads. High tidal levels at Aberdeen will worsen flooding along the lower reaches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM PST Tuesday the stage was 47.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 AM PST Tuesday was 49.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early this morning and continue falling to 46.2 feet late Friday evening. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Butte, Harding, Northern Meade Co Plains, Pennington Co Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-14 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-14 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Butte; Harding; Northern Meade Co Plains; Pennington Co Plains; Rapid City; Southern Meade Co Plains HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwestern and southwestern South Dakota. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...The high winds could blow down large trees and damage roofs, small outbuildings, and signs. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow may fall Friday. The combination of light snow and strong winds may cause significant visibility reductions at times due to blowing snow.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barnes, Benson, Cass, Eddy, Griggs, Nelson, Ramsey, Ransom by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 02:23:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-12 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barnes; Benson; Cass; Eddy; Griggs; Nelson; Ramsey; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Towner Thursday Night and Friday Heavy Snow Potential A clipper system will bring the region potentially significant snowfall accumulations from Thursday night through Friday afternoon. The exact locations of the highest snowfall amounts, and what those amounts will be, are still uncertain. However, areas of plowable snow are probable across portions of southeastern North Dakota and west central Minnesota. Those with travel plans should expect some hazardous travel conditions due to heavy snowfall accumulation. Make sure to carry a winter survival kit, and stay up to date on the weather forecast and road conditions before heading out.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Chelan County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 12:10:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-11 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Chelan County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Plain and Leavenworth. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Edmunds, Faulk, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 21:27:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-12 00:30:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Edmunds; Faulk; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; McPherson; Roberts; Spink SPRINKLES OR PERHAPS FREEZING SPRINKLES POSSIBLE THROUGHOUT THE JAMES RIVER VALLEY OVER INTO WESTERN MINNESOTA OVERNIGHT Very light rain or sprinkles will move down across parts of northeast South Dakota into western Minnesota, mainly from the James River valley region into far western Minnesota over the next few hours. Although air temperature ranges from 35 to 40 degrees, road surfaces may fall below and remain below freezing while it rains very lightly, and could quickly become icy. Highways that could be impacted the most will be north of US Highway 212 and east of US Highway 281, including Interstate 29 from near Watertown up to the border of the Dakotas. The coverage of the precipitation is expected to be spotty and quick moving. But areas that do receive very light rain or sprinkles which freeze on impact with the ground are likely to experience slippery roads and walking surfaces, which could linger into Wednesday morning. Those with travel plans tonight through Wednesday morning are encouraged to check the latest road conditions before venturing out.
BROWN COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Grand Isle, Western Chittenden, Western Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 03:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-12 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Grand Isle; Western Chittenden; Western Franklin Gusty Winds on Lake Champlain and along the Lake Shore Gusty winds are occurring on Lake Champlain this morning with speeds in excess of 50 mph being measured at Colchester Reef and will continue through mid morning. These winds are likely occurring along the Champlain islands as well as the adjacent lake shore of Vermont and could result in some damage to trees or isolated power outages.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Chouteau, Fergus, Hill, Judith Basin, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-12 02:19:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-12 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Blaine; Chouteau; Fergus; Hill; Judith Basin; Liberty There is a chance for mixed precipitation to fall over the eastern portions of central and north central Montana during the overnight hours. A mix of rain, freezing rain and snow is possible, mostly east of a line from Chester to Raynesford. Precipitation amounts will be light, generally less than 0.03 inches over the plains; however, with cold pavement temperatures, any rainfall could freeze on contact. Any ice accumulation will generally be less than a tenth of an inch, which could result in icy roadways and sidewalks. Those traveling overnight or early this morning, should be alert for quickly changing road conditions.
BLAINE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Brown, Chippewa, Lac Qui Parle, Martin, Redwood, Renville by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-14 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-14 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Brown; Chippewa; Lac Qui Parle; Martin; Redwood; Renville; Stevens; Swift; Watonwan; Yellow Medicine WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute.
BROWN COUNTY, MN

