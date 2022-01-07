Clarksville police searching for runaway teen girl
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen girl.
Officials said Deavionna Smith-Marshall, 15, was last seen Thursday morning around 6 a.m. on Concord Road in Clarksville. She was wearing a tan sweatshirt, black jeans, a red hat, and was carrying a red purse at the time she went missing.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or call Detective Vanatta, 931-648-0656, ext. 5487.
