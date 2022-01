Sign up for our newsletter and get the news delivered to your mailbox every weekday. There is a common thread in Iranian writer-director Asghar Farhadi’s work. He creates characters that exist in gray areas, with no clear heroes or villains. It’s a reflection of real-life, giving authenticity and complexity to the story which makes for captivating cinema. In “A Hero” our protagonist Rahim (Amir Jadidi) is on a two-day prison furlough during which he plans to convince his unrelenting creditor Braham (Mohsen Tanabandeh) to forgive his debt by getting a job, asking for forgiveness, and paying back some of the money. His strategy hits a snag that involves a bag of gold coins, a good deed, mounting deception, an accomplice girlfriend, a charitable organization, corrupt officials, and a killer smile. Not necessarily in that order.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO