It seems like every day we hear another story about products that are either facing shortages or seeing price increases. COVID has taken its toll on the workforce and shipping issues continue to affect distribution across the country. But I feel like, for the most part, the shortages we hear about don't really present themselves in Missoula. Although I will say, I've been in search of a couple of different items over the last few weeks and the shelves of every store I've tried in town have been empty.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO