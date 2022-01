In case you missed it, Governor Jared Polis commuted truck driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos' controversial 110-year prison sentence last Thursday, shortening his sentence to 10 years. With a formal resentencing hearing set to take place on January 13, and with the district attorney once expected to ask for a resentencing of 20 to 30 years, the decision to commute the sentence prior to the hearing was reportedly met with harsh words from District Court Judge Bruce Jones – the judge who presided over the initial trial.

