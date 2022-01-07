Annual inflation in 19 countries that use the euro hits 5% in December, highest since records began in 1997

BRUSSELS, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- Inflation in the eurozone hit a new record of 5 percent in December, the European Union's statistical arm Eurostat said on Friday. Preliminary data from Eurostat shows that this was the highest level in the eurozone since recordkeeping began in 1997. It breaks the record of 4.9 percent set in November.
(Reuters) – Sterling on Monday hit its highest level against the euro since February 2020 amid rate rise expectations and easing fears about the adverse impact of the Omicron variant on the economy. Analysts said the currency has strengthened since mid-December as UK government resistance to further COVID-19 restrictions...
LONDON — European stocks closed lower on Friday as investors digested euro zone inflation data and a weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally ended down 0.5%, with most sectors in negative territory and major bourses pointing in opposite directions. It comes after inflation in the euro...
U.S. inflation accelerated to the fastest pace in four decades last month, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated Wednesday, as surging rent, used car and travel costs continue to add upward pressure to headline readings. The headline consumer price index for the month of December was estimated to...
