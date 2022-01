The Power of the Dog is being heralded by my fellow critics as “one of the best films of the year” and I truly do not understand why. Yes, I understand the underlying message and narrative of this film and yes it’s one that needs to be told. While I have respect for what this film is trying to say and do, that doesn’t mean it gets a pass for being hopelessly dull and aimless. Having a powerful message embedded in your films narrative is fantastic but a film needs a whole lot more than that in order to succeed. It’s a real shame because I wanted to like this!

