WEEKLY DWI REPORT

PACOIMA (CBSLA) – A single-engine Cessna 172 went down Sunday onto train tracks adjacent to Whiteman Airport in Pacoima, sending the pilot to the hospital.
“I was walking my dog,” said Rocio Duran, a witness. “I saw the police going and saw the plane was down.”
The pilot was the sole occupant on board and was pulled from the aircraft by bystanders prior to the arrival of firefighters at around 2:10 p.m. Sunday, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.
The Los Angeles Police Department’s valley bureau tweeted, “… Plane lost power, crashed onto tracks, #LAPD pulled the pilot out just...
