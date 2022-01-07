ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

WEEKLY DWI REPORT

By Gallupsun Staff
gallupsun.com
 5 days ago

McKinley County Sheriff’s Deputy Frank Villa was stationed near the 3 Mile Marker of U.S. Highway 491 when he heard a loud bang that sounded like a car collision. He found a gold Buick Encore parked in the northbound lane of the highway with its hazard lights on. A man was...

gallupsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Fraud & DWI Arrests Top Wednesday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX- San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. Booking Report photos...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Robbery, DWI, and Drug Possession Arrests Top Weekend Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX- San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. Booking Report photos...
SAN ANGELO, TX
WMAZ

Video shows California woman hanging from moving car and being dragged along road

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A startling video of what appeared to be a person dangling from a car door in Sacramento was confirmed to be real by Sacramento police. The video was taken and posted by Reddit user TheKuMan717 in the Idiots in Cars subreddit around 12:45 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Folsom Boulevard and Alhambra Boulevard.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weekly Dwi Report#Buick Encore#Metro Dispatch
The Independent

Mother of newborn found abandoned in park tracked down after eight-month search

The mother of a newborn baby found abandoned in a park has been tracked down after an almost eight-month search.The baby, who was named George by those looking after him in hospital, was discovered clothed and wrapped in a blanket by a dog walker at The Mounds in Kings Norton, Birmingham at 5.40pm on April 22.West Midlands Police on Monday said detectives had found the newborn’s mother after pursuing more than 1,000 lines of inquiry.The force in a statement thanked the public and media for their support in finding the mother, calling the response “overwhelming” and “instrumental” in their...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KSBW.com

Update: Missing Santa Cruz woman found by search and rescue team

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — UPDATE 12:55 p.m.: Bethany was located by the sheriff's office search and rescue team. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a 34-year-old woman last seen in Davenport. According to the sheriff's office, Bethany Rodgers, 34, was last seen...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
CBS Sacramento

Skeletal Remains Found Near Yuba County Campground Identified As Missing Grass Valley Man

CAMPTONVILLE (CBS13) — Detectives have confirmed the identity of skeletal remains that were found at the New Bullards Bar Reservoir back in December 2021. The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office says, back on Dec. 21, a hiker found the remains near the reservoir’s Dark Day Campground and alerted authorities. First responders soon confirmed that the remains were human. On Friday, the sheriff’s office announced that the remains had been identified as that of 44-year-old Grass Valley resident Tyler Love. Love had been reported missing to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office back in November 2021. Exactly how Love died is still unclear, the sheriff’s office says. Autopsy results are still pending.
CAMPTONVILLE, CA
ABC10

Mexican singer Jesus Mendoza attacked, robbed before concert at Tracy night club

TRACY, Calif. — A popular Mexican singer and his friends were attacked before taking the stage at a night club in Tracy. Jesus Mendoza posted on Facebook about the attack on Saturday, saying that he and his band were mugged. In the video, Mendoza is bleeding from the head, and saying in Spanish that the injuries came from being hit multiple times with a gun. He added that his friend were hit as well.
WREG

Woman indicted for shooting, killing husband at party

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family party turned deadly after police say a woman shot and killed her husband this year in September. Evanny Ricchay Littlejohn, 37, was indicted on first-degree murder after she and her husband got into an argument, according to Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich. The incident occurred on the 4800 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
CBS LA

Train Slams Into Downed Single-Engine Plane On Pacoima Tracks

PACOIMA (CBSLA) – A single-engine Cessna 172 went down Sunday onto train tracks adjacent to Whiteman Airport in Pacoima, sending the pilot to the hospital. “I was walking my dog,” said Rocio Duran, a witness. “I saw the police going and saw the plane was down.” The pilot was the sole occupant on board and was pulled from the aircraft by bystanders prior to the arrival of firefighters at around 2:10 p.m. Sunday, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey. The Los Angeles Police Department’s valley bureau tweeted, “… Plane lost power, crashed onto tracks, #LAPD pulled the pilot out just...
LOS ANGELES, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Updated: Turlock Man Fatally Shot During Family Dispute in Brentwood

At 4:20 pm Sunday, the Brentwood Police Department responded to a report of a shooting that occurred on Sycamore Avenue in the Brentwood Parks Apartment Complex in the City of Brentwood. Upon arrival, officers located a male in his 40’s that had been shot and down on the ground. AMR...
BRENTWOOD, CA
cbslocal.com

One Injured, One Dead In Head-On Collision On Highway 108

SONORA (CBS13) — Saturday evening crews responded to a head-on collision on Highway 108 and La Grange Road between Jamestown and Oakdale, said the Tuolumne County Fire Department. Upon arrival, crews found two cars involved, each with significant damage. Crews shut down both lanes of Highway 108 and began...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy