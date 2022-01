Taciana Rusesabagina is the wife of the Rwandan activist Paul Rusesabagina. It has been more than a year since my husband, Paul Rusesabagina, who became well-known from the 2004 film “Hotel Rwanda,” was lured from our Texas home and diverted from his intended destination to another continent to face “justice.” His supposed crime was nothing more than using his voice. Since then, my husband has languished with limited human contact in a jail in Rwanda and our family is enduring another holiday season without him, sustained only by slivers of joy brought by the 5-minute phone calls we are permitted every Friday morning.

