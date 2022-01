Wildlife Centers combine to save two muddy Bald Eagles. Thanks to a collaborative effort between The Northwest Florida Wildlife Sanctuary and The Mobile County School System’s Environmental Studies Center, two mud-covered Bald Eagles recovered in the Tensaw Delta were released back into the wild at 5 Rivers Delta Center following a week plus of rehabilitation. Both groups rely on donations to treat and release injured or orphaned indigenous wildlife. ESC biologist Susan Clement believes the two eagles got into a fight over territory mid-flight and landed in the mud. She said they may have starved to death, if not found. The birds were initially brought into the Environmental Studies Center on the Mobile Causeway. After initial triage, the birds were transferred to the Northwest Florida Nature Center in Pensacola for more assessment and care.

MOBILE COUNTY, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO