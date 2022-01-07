ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Review: Espionage team-up of ‘The 355’ fails to come together

By MARK OLSEN
CharlotteObserver.com
 5 days ago

As explained in "The 355," a female spy known to history only by her code name 355 played a pivotal role in gathering intelligence against the British during the American Revolution. The film follows an international group of contemporary female intelligence agents who unite to track down a dangerous piece of...

www.charlotteobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Keanu Reeves In Talks To Star In Hulu’s Series Adaptation Of ‘The Devil In The White City’ From Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Todd Field & Sam Shaw

EXCLUSIVE: Keanu Reeves is in talks to head to the World’s Fair in 1893. Deadline understands that The Matrix star is in negotiations to star in Hulu’s series adaptation of The Devil In The White City, the big-budget take on Erik Larson’s 2003 book. The Devil in the White City tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. It follows Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who...
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Armie Hammer Has Been Recast In Yet Another Movie, And His Replacement Already Filmed The Reshoots

In the fallout of the personal scandal that has befallen actor Armie Hammer, quite a few projects have seen future roles that he’d been cast in shuffled to other actors. Films like the Jennifer Lopez action-comedy Shotgun Wedding were able to bring in replacements before production, which is how Josh Duhamel wound up with the honors in that case. However, another film that had secured Hammer’s total involvement has officially recast his completed role; with his replacement already wrapped on reshooting his role.
MOVIES
Variety

Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actor – Can Bradley Cooper Become the Fifth Winner With Less Than 10 Minutes of Screen Time?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Kinberg
Person
Penelope Cruz
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Theresa Rebeck
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ At $668M+ Sinks ‘Titanic’ & Looks To Take Out ‘Infinity War’ Next; ‘355’ DOA $4M+

SUNDAY AM WRITETHRU: Despite Omicron sending many back to the comfort of their households for January, people are still going to the movies. Specifically, Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is snatching a fourth weekend of $33M at 4,012 locations, a -41% ease from weekend 3. Proof that Spidey is immune to Omicron: He’s coming in higher than the $30M everyone was expecting yesterday. His fourth session take here also bests that of previous big Christmas Star Wars titles, including Last Jedi ($23.7M), Rogue One ($22M) and Rise of Skywalker ($15.1M). However, he’s behind Force Awakens’ $42.3M. Spider-Man took in $8.3M on Friday, and by end of today will raise...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

How Prosthetics Played a Major Role in Shortlisted Films ‘Coming 2 America,’ ‘Dune’ and ‘Eyes of Tammy Faye’

Coming 2 America Challenges abounded for character makeup prosthetics designer Mike Marino. Not only was he tasked with re-creating Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall’s multiple character looks by makeup pioneer Rick Baker from 1988’s Coming to America, he also had to age them 33 years while contending with far less forgiving modern cameras. Marino says his team watched the original “over and over and over again,” studying “all the patterns of wrinkles that every single character had,” capturing every nuance to age-ify. “It was a blessing that they had to look older, because I don’t think I could ever have gotten them...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man’ Stays No. 1, ‘355’ Opens to Paltry $4.8M

The star-packed female spy action pic The 355 missed the mark in its domestic office debut, opening to $4.8 million domestically from 3,145 theaters. The movie’s poor showing comes as a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the highly infectious omicron variant further spooks older female moviegoers, the target demo for The 355. Simon Kinberg directed the film, which stars Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Fan Bingbing, Diane Kruger and Lupita Nyong’o. Poor reviews certainly didn’t help (the current Rotten Tomatoes score is 27 percent). Audiences liked it more, giving the movie a B+ CinemaScore. The 355 is from Universal and FilmNation and is...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘A Quiet Place’ Spinoff Enlists ‘Pig’ Director Michael Sarnoski

Michael Sarnoski, a breakout filmmaker thanks to the Nicolas Cage drama Pig, is in negotiations to direct the next film set in the A Quiet Place universe, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The Paramount project is not a direct sequel to A Quiet Place (2018) and A Quiet Place Part II (2021) but rather a spinoff set in that world, in which humans are forced to live in silence lest they attract the attention of deadly, sound-seeking creatures. The spinoff is based on an original idea from John Krasinski, who helmed the two installments and appeared in both opposite his real-life spouse,...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espionage#Intelligence Agency#British#Cia#German#Colombian#Chinese
Deadline

‘Supercool’: Vertical Entertainment Acquires Rights To Comedy Starring Jake Short, Miles J. Harvey & Damon Wayans Jr.

EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has acquired North American rights to the comedy Supercool, starring Jake Short (This Is the Year), Miles J. Harvey (The Babysitter) and Damon Wayans Jr. (Let’s Be Cops, The Other Guys), with plans to release it in theaters and on digital and VOD on February 11. The film from director Teppo Airaksinen (Juice) centers on Neil Tobbler (Short), who has gone through most of his life feeling invisible and fantasizing about his long-time crush, Summer (Madison Davenport). When Neil and his best friend Gilbert (Harvey) find out that Summer is throwing a birthday party, Gilbert pressures Neil to...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Suspicion’ Trailer: Uma Thurman Unravels in Apple TV+ Kidnapping Drama Series

Uma Thurman in the crossroads of an emotional scandal is reason enough to watch anything these days, but an Apple TV+ series? That just means more of the Academy Award-nominated “Pulp Fiction” and “Kill Bill” star chewing the scene across eight glossy episodes. Apple TV+ has revealed the full trailer for its upcoming thriller series, “Suspicion,” which is set to hit the streaming platform February 4, with the first two episodes arriving that day followed by one every Friday. Watch the first look below. Here’s the official synopsis from Apple, which promises plenty of soapy thrills: “When the son of a...
TV SERIES
Polygon

12 best movies new to streaming to watch in January 2022

Welcome to 2022! It’s the start of a brand new year, filled with exciting possibilities and new hopes, not mention a whole slew of films to look forward to. Between Scream 5 and Morbius, not to mention other highly anticipated releases such as Matt Reeves’ The Batman and Pixar’s Turning Red, the first quarter of the year promises to one filled with fantastic movies worth getting excited for. The same could be said for streaming as well, as the first month of the new year boasts several critically-acclaimed classics and memorable new additions to stream from home.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
China
screenanarchy.com

Review: THE 355, Super-Spy Team-Up Wastes Top-Tier Talent

Jessica Chastain leads fierce females in an international espionage thriller, directed by Simon Kinberg. Despite a highly productive, lucrative career in Hollywood spanning the better part of two decades, commercially proven, four-quadrant hit-making, and audience-approving contributions to the now defunct X-Men franchise, writer-producer Simon Kinberg (Sherlock Holmes, Jumper, Mr. and Mrs. Smith) almost ended his own, nascent career as a director with the franchise-killing X-Men: Dark Phoenix in the summer of 2019.
MOVIES
arcamax.com

'The 355' review: Female-driven spy story comes up short

A doomsday device is in danger of falling into the wrong hands — are there ever correct hands for a doomsday device? — and an international squad of female spies is out to save the world from eminent destruction. Call them the Spies Girls. That's what they might...
MOVIES
AFP

'Spider-Man' continues lifting an anemic N.America box office

After rescuing Hollywood from otherwise paltry year-end numbers, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" continued to soar this weekend, leading the North American box office with an estimated take of $33 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. He described the industry's overall picture as "mostly wreckage" -- except for "Spider-Man," whose earnings accounted for 46 percent of the total.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

How ‘Spider-Man’ VFX Team Revives Old Villains for ‘No Way Home’

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” shattered the pandemic box office at the end of December, but also sent fans into the social-media orbit with the return of villains from previous Spider-Man movies including Green Goblin, Doc Ock and Sandman. Working behind the scenes to bring those villains back to life was VFX supervisor Kelly Port. “While technology had significantly advanced, the villains stayed the same,” says Port of the distinct looks they had to revive. “A lot of the digital assets from the [Sam] Raimi and [Marc] Webb films no longer exist, so those we had to get going from scratch.” With that,...
MOVIES
Deadline

Apple Lands Feature Film ‘The Beanie Bubble’ Starring Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook And Geraldine Viswanathan

Apple Original Films has landed rights to the package The Beanie Bubble, a new film hailing from Imagine Entertainment that will be co-directed by Kristin Gore and Damian Kulash and star Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook and Geraldine Viswanathan. The film is inspired by the story behind one of the biggest speculative crazes that blazed through American culture in the 1990s. It pulls back the curtain on the absurdities and injustices of the American Dream — particularly the female relationship to it. It’s a celebration of the women who helped power Ty Warner’s success, whose strengths and good instincts shaped...
MOVIES
Deadline

Eileen Jones Tapped To Pen Paramount’s ‘To Catch A Thief’ Reboot Starring Gal Gadot

EXCLUSIVE: Eileen Jones is set to write the remake of the classic thriller To Catch a Thief for Paramount Pictures, with Gal Gadot attached to star. Gadot will also produce with her partner Jaron Varsano through their Pilot Wave Banner along with Neal Moritz, who will produce through his Original Film banner. The original 1955 Paramount pic was directed by Alfred Hitchcock and starred Cary Grant as a former thief who must prove his innocence after being suspected of returning to his former occupation. The film also starred Grace Kelly and is considered a classic Hitchockian thriller. Plot details on the remake are unknown at this time. ‘Pig’ Director Michael Sarnoski To Helm Next ‘A Quiet Place’ Pic For Paramount Jones has been a rising star on the writing scene following her work on the Fox series Prodigal Son. Her recent pitch Highwayman, which she will write with Margot Robbie and Christina Hodson producing, was scooped up by New Line with directors now meeting for the project. Jones is repped by Verve, Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment and attorney Todd Rubenstein at Barnes Morris.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Offer’: Making Of ‘The Godfather’ Series Gets Premiere Date On Paramount+

Paramount+ has set April 28 for the premiere of The Offer, its anticipated limited event series about the making of The Godfather, starring Miles Teller. The first three episodes of the 10-episode series will stream at launch. The remaining seven episodes will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays. The Offer is based on two-time Oscar-winning producer Al Ruddy’s (Teller), experience of making the iconic 1972 film The Godfather that Francis Ford Coppola directed and adapted with Mario Puzo from Puzo’s bestselling novel. The movie starred Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, John Cazale, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton and Talia Shire; it...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Hell Or High Water’ TV Series In The Works At Fox

Fox is developing a television version of Taylor Sheridan-penned feature film Hell or High Water. The network is working on the small-screen take with Dopesick and Stranger Things co-exec producer Jessica Mecklenburg. The series comes from SK Global, which produced the original film, and Fox Entertainment. The film, which was directed by David Mackenzie and distributed by Lionsgate and CBS Films, follows two brothers, played by Chris Pine and Ben Foster, who carry out a series of bank robberies to save their family ranch and are pursued by two Texas rangers, played by Jeff Bridges and Gil Birmingham. The series, which is inspired by the film, follows a ruthless oil tycoon, who attempts to plunder a West Texas ranching community, and two local brothers, who dodge a zealous Texas Ranger and fight to keep what’s theirs, one bank robbery at a time. The series will be written and exec produced by Mecklenburg and exec produced by Sidney Kimmel, John Penotti, Charlie Corwin and Marcy Ross of SK Global, Gigi Pritzker and Rachel Shane of Madison Wells and David Mackenzie, Julie Yorn and Carla Hacken. Variety was first to post the news.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy