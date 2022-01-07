ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unity Township, PA

State Trooper Helps Save Family And Their Pets From Fire

 5 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

UNITY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A state trooper’s quick actions helped save a family and their pets.

Trooper Tony Anthony was on patrol in Unity Township on Wednesday night when he spotted a house fire on Donohoe Road.

He made his way to the scene of the fire, pushed in the front door which awakened the sleeping family.

His decision to push through the door helped get two adults and two kids out of the burning home.

Anthony then went back inside to help rescue the family’s two dogs.

Steve Novosel
5d ago

After all the bad publicity that police get these days it warms my heart to hear a good story that a policeman did, way to go Trooper!!! 🤙🏻👮‍♀️

Kerri Mackley
5d ago

great job to that officer for saving the entire family and their pets, plus putting his life on the line.

Beaver County Fire Departments Rescue Fallen Horse

Vehicle Crashes Into Ross Township Adult Store

Construction Workers And First Responders Provide Tips On Staying Warm While Working Outside

Pittsburgh-Area Dentist Accused Of Killing Wife On African Safari Trip To Claim Millions In Insurance Money

Missing 14-Year-Old Zaria Britton Found

Pa. Rep. Matt Dowling Returns Home After Months In Hospital Following Car Crash

Missing Pittsburgh Man, Believed To Be Headed To Florida, Found Safe

Family Mourns Woman Found Dead Inside Suitcase In Knoxville Shed

‘We’ll Always Be Here For Them:’ New Castle Community Remembers Lives Lost In House Fire

CBS Pittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh father is facing charges for the death of his infant son nearly two years ago. Cory Neidert called 911 on Feb. 1, 2020, to say his 7-week-old son had fallen down the stairs at a home in the 900 block of Delevan Street, Pittsburgh police said. Neidert told police he woke up to his son crying and found the baby at the bottom of the steps. Neidert told police he had a sleepwalking problem, and he might have dropped the child while sleepwalking. He told police of two other past sleepwalking incidents. Further investigation...
Man Charged With Animal Cruelty For Second Time, Faced Other Charges In 2016

Taking The High Road: As Road Rage Incidents Increase, There Are Ways To Avoid Them

At Least 3 People Injured In Crash On Homestead Grays Bridge

Dozens Of Accidents Reported At Site Of Deadly Fayette County Mine Collapse Since 2008

CBS Pittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a bus crash on Pittsburgh’s South Side. The crash occurred just after 7 a.m. near the intersection of East Carson Street and the Smithfield Street Bridge. (Photo Credit: Submitted) Dispatchers tell KDKA that two people were transported from the scene. Their conditions are unknown at this time. It’s unclear what caused the crash. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
Man Arrested In Swissvale Christmas Eve Shooting That Injured 6

Ronald Steave, Man Wanted In Homewood South Triple Homicide, Suspected In Other Shootings

Woman’s Body Found In Shed Behind Knoxville Home

