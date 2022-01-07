State Trooper Helps Save Family And Their Pets From Fire

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

UNITY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A state trooper’s quick actions helped save a family and their pets.

Trooper Tony Anthony was on patrol in Unity Township on Wednesday night when he spotted a house fire on Donohoe Road.

He made his way to the scene of the fire, pushed in the front door which awakened the sleeping family.

His decision to push through the door helped get two adults and two kids out of the burning home.

Anthony then went back inside to help rescue the family’s two dogs.