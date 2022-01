The NCAA rebranding pieces of the women's March Madness tournament, a needed change in Kelly Graves' eyes.Last week, the NCAA made a small but meaningful change in the presentation of its March Madness basketball tournaments. The regulating body of college athletics gave both the men's and women's tournaments their own Final Four logos, and created individual Twitter accounts for the Final Four. Before this change, there was only one Twitter account that labeled itself as the "official" account and only in relation to the men's tournament. The change, while not specific to the logo and social media, was expected...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO