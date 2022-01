The CES Unveiled event is generally the start of a chaotic week of technological innovations and wacky gadgets that define the annual CES tech show in Las Vegas. This year's unveiled event is considerably more muted, and the normally packed conference hall is significantly less crowded. While it is unusual to see empty exhibit tables, some of the interesting new gadgets that traditionally define the event are still here.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 7 DAYS AGO