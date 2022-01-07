NE Ga police blotter: Winterville fire victim identified, Toccoa teacher on leave after arrest

Mattie Usher Mizell (Cleveland Police Department)

Athens-Clarke County firefighters are investigating a deadly mobile home fire in Winterville: one man was killed in the Thursday blaze that burned a house trailer off Robert Hardman Road. Victim Keith Hodapp was 60 years old. There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire, which remains under investigation.

The Hart County School System says teacher Corinna Crumpton has been placed on leave: the 30 year-old from Toccoa was arrested earlier this week, facing counts the GBI says include sexual assault involving students. Allegations against Crumpton date back to last August.

Authorities in Cleveland say foul play is not suspected in the death of a 69 year-old White County woman who had been missing since New Year’s Day. Mattie Mizell’s body was found Thursday. The dementia patient was last seen on New Year’s Eve.

A drug sweep in Dawson County leads to the arrests of a half-dozen suspected methamphetamine traffickers. The Sheriff’s Office in Dawsonville says more than one hundred animals—said to be have been living in deplorable conditions—were rescued from the property at which alleged drug ring was operating.

A man from Forsyth County is arrested and charged with stealing almost $40 thousand in jewelry from stores in Gwinnett County: suspect Jonathan Weston is 32, from Cumming.

