The No. 19 ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders continue their recent trend of playing ranked opponents when they face the No. 1 Baylor Bears on Tuesday night. It is the third game in a row they will be facing a top 15 team after losing to Iowa State and beating Kansas last week. The bounce-back win over the Jayhawks was impressive and shows that they are capable of beating one of the better teams in the nation. They also beat a ranked Tennesee team in early December. Their only losses this year are to Providence and Gonzaga. Despite their winning record, the Red Raiders are on a five-game road losing streak.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO