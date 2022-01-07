ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic spends religious day in detention

By JOHN PYE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jN6M5_0dfGzELk00
Australia Open Djokovic Protestors gather outside an immigration detention hotel where Serbia's Novak Djokovic is believed to stay, in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Locked in a dispute over his COVID-19 vaccination status, Djokovic was confined to the immigration detention hotel in Australia on Thursday as the No. 1 men's tennis player in the world awaited a court ruling on whether he can compete in the Australian Open later this month. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair) (Hamish Blair)

Regardless of who made an error on the visa or the vaccination waiver or whatever, the reality Friday for tennis No. 1 Novak Djokovic was spending one of his important religious holidays in an Australian detention hotel working on his challenge against deportation.

Djokovic has been receiving calls from Serbia, including from his parents and the president, hoping to boost his spirits. A priest from the Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church in Melbourne sought permission from immigration authorities to visit the nine-time Australian Open champion to celebrate the Orthodox Christmas.

“Our Christmas is rich in many customs and it is so important that a priest visits him,” the church's dean, Milorad Locard, told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. "The whole thing around this event is appalling. That he has to spend Christmas in detention ... it is unthinkable.”

Djokovic's supporters gathered outside the Park Hotel, used to house refugees and asylum seekers near downtown Melbourne, waving flags and banners.

They mixed with human rights advocates who were there more to highlight the plight of other longer-term people in detention, many who have long complained about their living conditions and exposure to the coronavirus in the pandemic.

A day after both the prime minister and the home affairs minister said it was the responsibility of the individual to have their visa documents in order, it seemed to dawn on people locally that whatever mistakes happened in the process, one of the highest-profile athletes in the world was in detention.

The Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported later Friday that Renata Voracova, a 38-year-old doubles player from the Czech Republic, had her visa canceled and was taken to the same hotel where Djokovic is staying. Tennis Australia and Australia's Home Affairs department did not immediately respond to calls for confirmation.

Djokovic flew to Australia confident he had everything he needed to compete, given he had been approved by Victoria state government for a medical exemption.

That same evidence didn't comply with the Australian government's regulations.

So, instead of preparing to defend his Australian Open title, and bid to win a men's-record 21st major title, he's preparing to go to the Federal Circuit Court on Monday to challenge his visa cancellation and deportation.

Attention is moving away from Djokovic’s vaccination status — a touchy topic in a city where people spent so long in lockdown and were subject to harsh travel restrictions — and onto questions about how the nine-time Australian Open champion could have wound up in this situation.

Even some who have been critical of Djokovic in the past are now in his corner.

"Look, I definitely believe in taking action, I got vaccinated because of others and for my mums health, but how we are handling Novak's situation is bad, really bad," Nick Kyrgios, an Australian player and outspoken critic of some of Djokovic's opinions on vaccinations, posted on Twitter. "This is one of our great champions but at the end of the day, he is human. Do better."

Jelena Djokovic posted on social media to thank her husband's supporters.

"Thank you dear people, all around the world for using your voice to send love to my husband," she posted on Twitter. "I am taking a deep breath to calm down and find gratitude (and understanding) in this moment for all that is happening."

Critics of the medical exemptions have said if there were no loopholes, then nobody would be in Djokovic's position right now. And while players have sympathized with Djokovic's situation, some have said getting vaccinated would have prevented the problems.

Djokovic has been a vaccine skeptic, and has declined to acknowledge if he's had shots for COVID-19, but there can't be any doubt he traveled to Australia believing his paperwork was all in order.

The medical-exemption applications from players, their teams and tennis officials were vetted by two independent panels of medical experts at the state level. Djokovic had an approved exemption allowing him into the tournament.

But when he landed at the airport, the Australian government’s Border Force canceled Djokovic’s visa, saying he “failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements.”

Australia’s strict COVID-19 laws dictate that incoming travelers must have had two shots of an approved vaccine, or must have an exemption with a genuine medical reason, such as an acute condition, to avoid quarantine.

Tennis Australia said Djokovic’s request for an exemption “was granted following a rigorous review process.” Neither Tennis Australia nor Djokovic revealed the reason he sought an exemption.

The Australian Border Force rejected his exemption as invalid, canceled his visa and then moved him to the immigration hotel. His lawyers worked urgently to ensure he could stay until Monday, when the a federal judge will hear his challenge, a week before the Australian Open is set to start.

After the news broke of the visa cancellation, Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley defended the “completely legitimate application and process” and insisted there was no special treatment for Djokovic.

He said only 26 people connected with the tournament applied for a medical exemption — to avoid the rule that all players, staff, officials and fans needed to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to enter Melbourne Park — and only a “handful” were granted. None, except Djokovic, who posted it himself on social media, were publicly identified. However, Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews on Friday said two others were under investigation.

Tiley hasn't commented officially since then.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Boris Becker's Blunt Vaccine Advice To Novak Djokovic

Former tennis player Boris Becker is the latest big-name figure to have his say on the developing Novak Djokovic situation. World No.1 Djokovic, who has managed to keep his vaccination status under wraps, is currently being held in Melbourne's Park Hotel as he faces the nervous wait to see whether he'll be let into the country.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jelena Djokovic
Person
Novak Djokovic
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic severely attacked by Italian virologist

The decision by the organizers of the Australian Open 2022 to grant a medical exemption to world number one Novak Djokovic is causing a lot of discussion. The announcement came directly from the Serbian tennis player, reigning champion in the tournament, who confirmed his presence at the Slam promo of the year.
TENNIS
The Independent

Rafael Nadal slams Novak Djokovic ‘circus’ ahead of Australian Open

Rafael Nadal insists the Novak Djokovic's visa controversy has developed into a “a circus” ahead of the 2022 Australian Open.The Spaniard, who has been Djokovic’s greatest rival throughout the pair’s legendary careers, joked that he would prefer the Serbian to not play to boost his own chances of a 21st Grand Slam.Nadal, who is vaccinated, admits he may disagree with Djokovic but maintains it is only fair that he is allowed to remain in Australia and play the first Grad Slam of the year after winning his appeal to be immediately released after a judge quashed the decision to...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Australia#Serbia#Australian#Home Affairs
The Independent

Novak Djokovic allowed to leave Australian detention for court hearing

The court hearing Novak Djokovic’s appeal in Melbourne has ruled that the player should be removed from the Park Hotel in Carlton during the hearing, while Judge Anthony Kelly has expressed agitation over the rejection of Djokovic’s medical exemption.The Federal Circuit Court of Australia is hearing Djokovic’s appeal against a decision to refuse the tennis player a visa ahead of the Australian Open.The court has published an order that Djokovic be taken from the Park Hotel and brought to “a premises as specified by the applicant’s solicitors” during the hearing.LIVE: Follow live coverage of Novak Djokovic’s court hearingThe order...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

‘I am not vaccinated’: Novak Djokovic transcripts reveal tense interviews with Australian Border Force

Transcripts have been released detailing the moments Novak Djokovic was detained by the Australian Border Force and told he was being deported. Djokovic had been held at an immigration facility in Melbourne since Thursday morning, after his visa was cancelled following scrutiny of the medical exemption for the Covid vaccine he had secured to travel to the Australian Open. The 34-year-old was released on Monday following a lengthy hearing after winning his appeal against deportation.The series of interviews by ABF, which begin at 12.21am on Thursday and end at 7.45am, capture an initial questioning of Djokovic, who was first held...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Novak Djokovic breaks silence after winning appeal against deportation from Australia

Novak Djokovic has confirmed he intends to defend his Australian Open title after winning his appeal against being denied entry to the country. Djokovic was released from an immigration facility in Melbourne on Monday after Judge Anthony Kelly quashed an order to cancel his visa following scrutiny over his medical exemption for the Covid vaccine. “I’m pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation,” Djokovic posted on Twitter, along with a picture of him and his team following a training session at the Rod Laver Arena. “Despite all that has happened, I want to stay and try...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Novak Djokovic’s family refuse to answer questions over positive Covid-19 result

The family of Novak Djokovic refused to answer questions surrounding the tennis player’s positive Covid-19 test, adjourning a press conference on Monday when asked why the world No 1 had appeared to have not followed self-isolation rules upon receiving the result last month. Djokovic won his appeal against deportation from Australia after Judge Anthony Kelly quashed an order to cancel his visa following scrutiny over his medical exemption for the Covid vaccine. The Serbian’s legal team confirmed Djokovic had returned a positive PCR result for Covid on 16 December and had used that as grounds for applying for a...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Novak Djokovic’s visa appeal is a victory for human rights and free speech, father declares

Novak Djokovic’s father has declared his son’s successful appeal against deportation from Australia a victory for human rights and free speech. The tennis player is sceptical of vaccinations, and has not taken up the Covid-19 vaccine despite the overwhelming backing of the scientific community for its importance in fighting the pandemic. The men’s world No1 was detained at a Melbourne airport in the early hours of Thursday, where he was interrogated by the Australian Border Force. The country has strict regulations to prevent visitors who have not been vaccinated from entering. Djokovic told the authorities he had adhered to requests...
TENNIS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
70K+
Followers
81K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy