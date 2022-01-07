ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Todd Hartley earns praise for development of star Georgia tight end Brock Bowers

By Connor Riley, DawgNation.com
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r1rPU_0dfGz6NB00
Brock Bowers Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) during Georgias game against Alabama in the 2021 SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

Todd Monken wanted to make sure a different Todd on the Georgia staff got the proper recognition for the emergence of Brock Bowers this year.

“He’s continued to develop – Coach Hartley deserves a lot of credit, one for recruiting him; two, for developing him,” Monken said on a Wednesday Zoom press conference.

Hartley received additional recognition on Wednesday when Football Scoop named him the Tight Ends Coach of the Year. Hartley was hired onto the Georgia staff after the 2018 season and drastically elevated the position at Georgia. While Bowers is the brightest star in the room, Darnell Washington and John FitzPatrick are also key contributors on this Georgia team.

DawgNation.com.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Seven Thoughts On Mac Jones’ Performance In Patriots’ Loss To Dolphins

The New England Patriots’ Miami misery persisted Sunday afternoon. New England closed out the 2021 regular season with a 33-24 road loss to the Dolphins. It was a sloppy showing in all three phases from the Patriots, including quarterback Mac Jones, who led a fourth-quarter comeback bid but also threw a pick-six and lost a fumble.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Sunday’s Ohio State Coaching News

The Ohio State Buckeyes have a new passing game coordinator. Per Ohio State, fourth-year assistant Brian Hartline is being promoted from receivers coach to a coordinator. Hartline starred at OSU as a WR from 2005-2008. After his NFL career, he returned to his alma mater and quickly became a rising star in the coaching profession.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
HuffingtonPost

Nick Saban Interrupts Press Conference After Loss And You Need To Hear This

Crusty Alabama football coach Nick Saban showed his softer side after his team’s loss to Georgia in the national championship game on Monday. (Watch the video below.) The Crimson Tide’s dejected quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. had just fielded questions from reporters when Saban motioned for the players to stick around. He asked if he could share a few words.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Monken
ClutchPoints

Matt Ryan drops truth bomb on future with Falcons

Amid the rampant speculation surrounding his future, Matt Ryan is aiming to remain with the Atlanta Falcons for the 2022 season. During his post-game press conference following the Falcons’ Week 18 home defeat to the New Orleans Saints, Ryan did not shy away from engaging in talk about his future in Atlanta but was rather direct in his declaration that he aspires to stay put.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Matt Ryan News

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan appears to be staying in Atlanta for next season. There have been a lot of rumors surrounding Ryan’s status, but head coach Arthur Smith wanted him to return when he took the job and has told both Terry Fontenot and Arthur Blank that Ryan is his quarterback for next year.
NFL
thefocus.news

Who is Kedon Slovis' stunning girlfriend Kate as USC QB enters transfer portal?

We reveal more about Kedon Slovis’ stunning girlfriend Kate McKay after it was announced the USC quarterback had entered the transfer portal. On Monday, 13 December, it was revealed USC quarterback Kedon Slovis had officially entered the transfer portal. Slovis, a junior in 2021, first came on the scene in 2019 when he earned a starting spot on the Trojans as a true freshman.
NFL
The Spun

Watch: Giants Run Most Embarrassing Play Of The Year

The New York Giants just ran what has to be the most embarrassing play of the NFL’s 2021 regular season. New York, facing a 3rd and 9 late in the second quarter, decided to run a quarterback sneak out of a heavy formation. Seriously. The Giants were inside of...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Football Scoop#Cox Media Group
The Spun

The Bucs Suffered Another Tough Injury Loss On Sunday

The hits keep coming for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wide receiving unit. After losing Chris Godwin to a season-ending injury and cutting Antonio Brown, Tom Brady has lost another notable target. Buccaneers wide receiver Cyril Grayson was injured and taken into the locker room in the first half of...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirby Smart sent a message to Georgia fans after winning national title

Kirby Smart was hired at Georgia to build a championship program, and now, the Bulldogs are the national champions for the first time since 1980. That’s a fairytale story for a former Georgia player to deliver a title to his beloved program and to beat college football’s behemoth that lives in Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
MySanAntonio

USC Coach Lincoln Riley's $2.1M Oklahoma Mansion Is Pending Sale

Now that he's firmly ensconced in Southern California, the former University of Oklahoma head football coach Lincoln Riley has left behind his Norman, OK, home. Listed in August 2021 for $2.1 million, the upscale abode is now in pending sale status. It's also the most expensive place on the market in the college town, where the current median list price sits at a modest $265,000.
NORMAN, OK
On3.com

Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
NEBRASKA STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
16K+
Followers
46K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy