Jujutsu Kaisen is teasing a major moment for Kento Nanami and his use of Black Flash with the newest trailer for the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie! Nanami is one of the most popular characters in the series overall ever since fans got taste of the Grade 1 Sorcerer during the first season, but one of the major requests fans have had was seeing his own Black Flash in action. It was touted during the anime that he had the record for four uses of the technique in a row, but it remained unseen...until this new movie hit theaters in Japan.

