Maryland Weather: Snow Gives Way To Cold & Windy Weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Snow blanketed much of Maryland overnight, so chances are you woke up to find several inches of snow outside.

The snow started late Thursday and continued into Friday morning, leaving behind 2 to 4 inches of snow across much of the state. Some pockets in northern and western Maryland saw even more, with the highest totals in Thurmont (8 inches) and Boonsboro (6.6 inches).

But even though the snow and the majority of clouds have cleared out of the region, near-freezing temperatures and wind chill are keeping the accumulated snow from melting away as the sun comes out.

The rest of our Friday will be cold and blustery. Despite the sunshine, temperatures will only go as high as the low 30s, though it will feel more like the low 20s due to the wind chill.

With near-freezing temperatures, you’ll want to take it slow on the roads as there could be icy patches out there.

According to the Maryland State Police, troopers responded to 36 crashes, 59 disabled vehicles and nearly 300 calls for service between Thursday night and Friday morning.

