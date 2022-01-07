ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland Weather: Snow Gives Way To Cold & Windy Weather

By Meg McNamara
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03NWSZ_0dfGyFCG00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Snow blanketed much of Maryland overnight, so chances are you woke up to find several inches of snow outside.

The snow started late Thursday and continued into Friday morning, leaving behind 2 to 4 inches of snow across much of the state. Some pockets in northern and western Maryland saw even more, with the highest totals in Thurmont (8 inches) and Boonsboro (6.6 inches).

But even though the snow and the majority of clouds have cleared out of the region, near-freezing temperatures and wind chill are keeping the accumulated snow from melting away as the sun comes out.

The rest of our Friday will be cold and blustery. Despite the sunshine, temperatures will only go as high as the low 30s, though it will feel more like the low 20s due to the wind chill.

With near-freezing temperatures, you’ll want to take it slow on the roads as there could be icy patches out there.

According to the Maryland State Police, troopers responded to 36 crashes, 59 disabled vehicles and nearly 300 calls for service between Thursday night and Friday morning.

Stay updated with the most experienced weather team in town on air and online.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
Thurmont, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Boonsboro, MD
CBS Boston

Coldest Day In Nearly 3 Years With Subzero Wind Chills All Day

BOSTON (CBS) —  Tuesday will be, by far, the coldest day of the season with highs in the single digits and teens and be prepared for subzero wind chills all day long. This will be coldest stretch we’ve seen since January 21, 2019 – nearly three years ago! There was also a brief band of snow overnight laying down a fresh coating on many roads, so you may need some extra time heading out this morning. New England will be the most anomalously cold region of the entire northern hemisphere on Tuesday! (Cold compared to average). The daytime hours will fluctuate between 10-to-15...
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Video: Dangerously cold wind chills

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A blast of bitterly cold air arrives Tuesday. This will be dangerous cold with wind chills before temperatures moderate midweek. Wind chills are subzero statewide Tuesday morning, and as cold at the 20s below zero in the North Country. With these dangerous conditions, a wind chill warning is in effect for Coos and Grafton counties with a wind chill advisory across the rest of the Granite State (except the immediate Seacoast) for the morning.
MANCHESTER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Maryland#Wind Chill#Wjz#The Maryland State Police
CBS Baltimore

Weather Blog: This Wind Isn’t Done With Us Just Yet

Hi everyone! Overnight we saw that strong breeze out of the northwest blow some snow flurries our way from Lake Erie. That is not uncommon during the winter when the “hawk” flies in from east-central Canada. It was visual, but nothing more than a visual captured by radar and our cameras, which showed that continued cold wind and wind chills. Through midday, we will see the wind diminish as a big Canadian high settles down over the Mid-Atlantic. But that high is also dragging the coldest air of this two-day “snap” of winter feel right to your front door. Today, we will...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Quiet Until Friday When It Turns Colder With Light Mountain Snow

DENVER (CBS4) – Happy Tuesday! A weak weather system will pass to the north of Colorado today. It will drag a band of cloud cover across the state and the wind will kick up from time to time. Some places could see wind gusts as high as 20 to 30 mph during the afternoon. A weak system will pass to our north today. It's dragging a band of cloud cover with it. Some wind will kick up this afternoon as it goes by. Wake up with us on CBS4 This Morning. We're on til 7a. #COwx #4wx @CBS4Dom @michelleCBS4 pic.twitter.com/u48avZ7TVE — Chris...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS DFW

Enjoy Warm Weather Before The Weekend Cold Front Arrives

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – While clouds are on the increase for North Texas, especially south of I-20 and west of I-35, we’ve been able to dodge the rain for the most part. An isolated sprinkle can’t be ruled out this afternoon, but it looks like most of us will remain dry. (credit: CBS 11 Weather Dept.) Temperatures are in the mid/upper 50s early this afternoon. If that’s not warm enough for you, no need to fear…we’ve got a nice warming trend expected this week. (credit: CBS 11 Weather Dept.) We’ll start out Wednesday with partly cloudy skies but nearly full sunshine is expected in the afternoon and that will help to warm us into the mid 60s. Mid/upper 60s are expected Thursday and Friday before our next cold front arrives for the weekend – bringing highs back into the 50s for Saturday and Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Cold weather continues, Carolinas snow threat this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re settling in for a long stretch of unseasonably cool temperatures. Temperatures quickly drop tonight with below-freezing temperatures area-wide for Wednesday morning. TEmperatures along the Grand Strand drop to 30° with the middle 20s expected inland of the Waterway. Sunny skies prevail Wednesday afternoon with temperatures holding in the middle 50s.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Warmer Temps On Tuesday, Snow Possible This Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a dangerously cold start to the new year, a big warm-up is here. A warming trend began Monday evening into Tuesday. As of noon, the feels-like temperature in the Twin Cities was 15 degrees. Some areas to the southwest were in the 20s and low-30s. WARMER SUNRISE! Finally above ZERO this morning 👏👏👏 @WCCO #MNwx pic.twitter.com/C9Rlwgvrqt — Riley O'Connor (@RileyOConnorwx) January 11, 2022 It will get up to 32 degrees in the metro Tuesday, with the feels-like temperatures in the 20s. Parts of central, western and southwestern Minnesota will be in the mid-30s to low-40s. Again, feels-like temperatures...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS DFW

Spotty, Light Rain & Sleet Pellets Possible Today In Parts Of North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — On January 11 morning temperatures across North Texas again started off around freezing. A few showers and drizzle are possible, especially during the afternoon, south of Interstate-20. Isolated, light rain and a few sleet pellets could mix in southwest of the Metroplex from midday into the afternoon, but no impacts or accumulations are expected because temperatures will have warmed above freezing. Early sunshine is expected to give way to increasing clouds towards midday. Highs should climb into the mid 50s. Wednesday starts off with some clouds, but will have increasing sunshine. It will be a warmer day with highs in the mid 60s. Sunshine and dry conditions continue right into the weekend as temperatures gradually warm up. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s on Thursday and low 70s on Friday. A cold front arrives Saturday morning, returning seasonal temperatures to the area — with highs back in the mid 50s. By Sunday morning temperatures will be back around the freezing mark.
TEXAS STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Low humidity, windy weather Tuesday following cold front

High temperatures will struggle to reach the upper 70s in many locations. A cooler and drier day is in store after Monday’s cold front. The drop in humidity will make Tuesday’s highest temperatures feel pleasant. We have no rain chances Tuesday, but gusty winds will be the main...
FORT MYERS, FL
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
48K+
Followers
23K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy