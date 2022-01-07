Cyber Ninjas Fires All Staff and Will Shut Down After Shambolic Arizona Election Audit

What at first looked like a few wackos faking state documents to pretend that Donald Trump won the 2020 election is beginning to look more and more like an orchestrated campaign. Earlier this week, Politico reported that the National Archives received fake certificates of ascertainment from both Michigan and Arizona shortly after Trump’s defeat. Now, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow has gotten her hands on five forgeries—and has noted that each of them look very similar. “It wasn’t one state. It wasn’t three states where they did this. It was at least five states where we have now obtained forged documents created by Republicans,” Maddow said Tuesday night. “They sent them into the government as if they were real documents... They actually created these fake documents purporting to be the real certifications of them as electors.” The MSNBC host then noted something suspicious: “They all match, exactly. Same formatting, same font, same spacing, almost the exact same wording. All of them.”

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 5 HOURS AGO