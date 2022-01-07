ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Cyber Ninjas Fires All Staff and Will Shut Down After Shambolic Arizona Election Audit

By Jamie Ross
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The company hired by Arizona Senate Republicans to review Donald Trump’s 2020 defeat in the state has fired all of its staff and is shutting down after its findings were torn...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Maddow Unearths Five Fake State Documents Declaring Trump Victory in 2020 Election

What at first looked like a few wackos faking state documents to pretend that Donald Trump won the 2020 election is beginning to look more and more like an orchestrated campaign. Earlier this week, Politico reported that the National Archives received fake certificates of ascertainment from both Michigan and Arizona shortly after Trump’s defeat. Now, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow has gotten her hands on five forgeries—and has noted that each of them look very similar. “It wasn’t one state. It wasn’t three states where they did this. It was at least five states where we have now obtained forged documents created by Republicans,” Maddow said Tuesday night. “They sent them into the government as if they were real documents... They actually created these fake documents purporting to be the real certifications of them as electors.” The MSNBC host then noted something suspicious: “They all match, exactly. Same formatting, same font, same spacing, almost the exact same wording. All of them.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

National Archives Received Fake State Documents Declaring Trump Win in 2020, Report Says

An ill-conceived attempt to trick the National Archives into declaring Donald Trump the winner of both Michigan and Arizona in the 2020 election has been revealed in a new report from Politico. The site reports the National Archives received a forged certificate of ascertainment from each state in the months after Trump’s loss to Joe Biden. However, inevitably, the Archives saw through the plan. According to Politico, it informed the Arizona secretary of state about the forged state document on Dec. 11, 2020, then Arizona took legal action against a pro-Trump “sovereign citizen” group that was alleged to have been behind the letter. The Arizona letter reportedly featured a state seal in an attempt to appear as if it was an official document. The Michigan letter did not use the state seal and Politico reports that state officials didn’t take any legal action after the Archives flagged the forgery. Spokespeople for the Michigan and Arizona secretaries of state didn’t comment on Politico’s report.
ELECTIONS
TheDailyBeast

Maryland Rep. Ruppersberger Tests Positive for COVID-19

House Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger (D-MD) said Wednesday he tested positive for COVID-19, becoming one of a nearly dozen members of Congress to test positive for the virus in the last two weeks. He said in a statement that he was fully vaccinated and boosted and was experiencing mild symptoms. “We all need to do what we can to protect our families, colleagues, and healthcare heroes—please get your shots, limit gatherings, and mask up,” Ruppersberger, 75, said. His test comes days after other House Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), announced positive test results.
MARYLAND STATE
TheDailyBeast

Assistant House Speaker Requests ‘Isolation Boxes’ for Maskless Members of Congress

The fourth-ranking Democrat in the House wants to put her most stubborn colleagues in a corner. Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA) wrote a Tuesday letter to the House Sergeant-at-Arms William Walker requesting that Capitol law enforcement begin confining lawmakers who refuse to comply with the mask requirement to plexiglass “isolation boxes” that would sequester them from other members of Congress. “This callous disregard for House rules endangers the health of members of Congress and the professional staff whose physical presence is required to ensure continuity of government,” Clark wrote. “That is why, in addition to imposing fines, I am requesting that your office begin requiring members who fail to comply with this rule to attend the House floor from the isolation boxes in the House gallery.” Lawmakers like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) have been fined tens of thousands of dollars for refusing to don masks while on the House floor.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Government
State
Arizona State
Maricopa County, AZ
Business
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Government
TheDailyBeast

More Than 1,700 U.S. Congressmen Have Enslaved People

A Washington Post investigation of censuses and other historical records found that more than 1,700 congressmen who served between the 18th and 20th centuries enslaved Black people during their lives. The Post created a database that shows these congressmen represented nearly 40 states across the nation and were part of both major parties—with 606 Democrats and 481 Republicans. The Post also found that well into the 1900s, former enslavers continued to serve in Congress, including the first woman to ever serve in the Senate, Rebecca Latimer Felton, a suffragist and white supremacist who was appointed to fill a vacancy in 1922 at the age of 87. Some congressmen used their political power to further their own slave-related interests, as in the case of Sen. Elias Kent Kane, who enslaved five individuals in Illinois, and in the early 1800s worked to formally legalize the institution in the state. “They were protective of the institution, that’s for sure,” historian Loren Schweninger said. “There was brutality and there was all kinds of exploitation of slaves—but still there were laws.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Embattled Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry Announces Re-Election Bid From Pickup Truck

Sitting in his 1963 Ford pickup truck with his wife and dog at his side, Republican congressman Jeff Fortenberry announced his intention to seek re-election to Congress in a video message released Monday. In the video, which spans all of one minute and 35 seconds, Rep. Fortenberry did not address his ongoing legal troubles, including that he may soon go to trial over allegedly lying to the FBI about the source of an illegal overseas donation to his 2016 campaign. But in his Monday message, filmed in the same setting where several months ago he first acknowledged he was under federal investigation, the congressman focused on the positive. He cited “some major accomplishments” achieved during his tenure in office, including passing a new law to aid people suffering from a neurodegenerative disease, rebuilding an air force base, and raising funds for an agricultural initiative at the University of Nebraska.
NEBRASKA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Gitmo Approves First Transfer of Detainee Brought From CIA Black Site

A Somali detainee held at Guantánamo Bay since 2006 without being charged has been deemed safe for transfer with security guarantees by a panel. Guled Hassan Duran, 47, was first captured in 2004. He is the first high-value detainee brought to Guantánamo from a CIA black site to be approved for a transfer, according to a document obtained Monday by The New York Times. Duran is either the 14th or 15th of the 39 inmates remaining at Guantánamo to be recommended for transfer. However, Duran is unlikely to be moved out of Guantánamo to a country that agrees to take him with security arrangements acceptable to the Defense Department anytime soon. He remains unable to return to Somalia under congressional prohibition. The White House has transferred one detainee out of Guantánamo since Joe Biden took office—a Moroccan man whose release proceedings began during the Obama administration. “The administration remains dedicated to closing the detention facility at Guantánamo Bay,” a Pentagon spokesman said, declining to comment specifically on Duran’s case. “Nothing has changed about that.”
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Biden to Back Changing Senate Rule to Stop GOP ‘Obstruction’

President Joe Biden is on track to throw his support behind overhauling Senate rules in order to pass voting-rights protections that face Republican opposition, The New York Times reports. An unnamed senior administration official told the Times that Biden, in a speech in Atlanta on Tuesday, will call for a “carve-out” of filibuster rules that require 60 votes for legislation to advance. Biden has reportedly cited “repeated obstruction” by Republicans as a reason for the move, saying the ability of the minority party to kill voting-rights legislation has enabled “extreme attacks on the most basic constitutional right.” His announcement is expected to trigger a full-on battle with Republican lawmakers as Democrats prepare to introduce voting-rights measures in the 50-50 Senate. In response to a slew of new voting restrictions enacted in GOP-led legislatures in recent months, two Democratic bills aim to fight back: one that seeks to prevent voter suppression and stop gerrymandering, and another that would restore anti-discrimination protections.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
TheDailyBeast

DeSantis Pushes Bill That Would Let Parents Sue Over Critical Race Theory

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis kicked off the state’s legislative session on Tuesday by pushing a bill that would allow parents to sue schools that teach critical race theory. “We reject the notion that parents shouldn’t have a say in what their kids learn in school,” DeSantis said during his State of the State address Tuesday. “We should provide parents with recourse so that state standards are enforced, such as Florida’s prohibition on infusing subjects with critical race theory in our classrooms.” The state’s education department has already barred public schools from teaching the contested curriculum. Despite months of DeSantis and other conservatives railing against the proposed instruction, none have provided any examples of Florida schools offering the lessons. Still, DeSantis continued to double down, speaking to a woman who works with the conservative group Moms for Liberty. “These moms are standing up for a principle that is the policy of the state of Florida: Our tax dollars should not be used to teach our kids to hate our country or to hate each other,” he said.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Rep. John Ratcliffe Used $11,000 in Campaign Cash for Personal Website

Former Texas Rep. John Ratcliffe’s campaign paid $11,000 to a firm to design the ex-lawmaker’s personal website, Forbes reports. Ratcliffe resigned from Congress a year ago to serve as Donald Trump’s director of national intelligence. After leaving that role, his campaign, which still holds $2 million, paid a firm called Telegraph Creative for “website design.” There is, according to Forbes, no evidence the firm did work on behalf of Ratcliffe’s campaign. Instead, metadata on john-ratcliffe.com, which invites “private sector” viewers to “hire John,” shows that Telegraph Creative built the site. Campaign finance laws forbid using political donations for personal purposes.
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Quebec Cracks Down on Unvaxxed With New Health Tax

Quebec has had enough of residents refusing to get vaccinated. The Canadian province’s Premier François Legault said it would impose a health tax on those who won’t get a COVID-19 shot, arguing that the region’s 90 percent vaccination rate puts it in a position to impose it. “We are there now,” he said at a news conference Tuesday. The amount has not yet been determined, but he said the tax would be high enough to reflect the burden the unvaccinated put on hospital staff. According to Global News, 50 percent of intensive care beds are being taken up by unvaccinated people with COVID. “Those who refuse to get the shot bring a burden to hospital staff and an important financial burden for the majority of Quebecers,” Legault said. The province is currently under a curfew due to the Omicron surge and students will be studying remotely until at least Jan. 17.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Steve Bannon and the Right Have a Scary New Tactic to Take Over Politics

Steve Bannon’s latest project has been infiltrating school boards, but not because he wants lunch prices lowered or more computers for underprivileged kids. The former Trump adviser’s plan to taint more of American democracy, this time on a local level, is part of a larger trend in post-Jan. 6 America, according to Jared Holt, a fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab. He explains what those “terrifying” trends are exactly on this episode of The New Abnormal.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Audit#Arizona Senate#Republicans#Nbc News
TheDailyBeast

Ivermectin Fans Are Back With Even Weirder Drugs for Your COVID

Is your anti-worm medication failing to treat COVID-19? Not to worry, says one of the loudest organizations promoting anti-worm medication for COVID patients: Try adding a cocktail of anti-depressants and androgen inhibitors to your medical mix. No major health organizations recommend the use of ivermectin (an anti-parasitic drug) in the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
TheDailyBeast

New York Man Charged With Threatening to Kill Donald Trump

Thomas Welnicki, a 72-year-old from New York, has been charged with threatening to kill former President Donald Trump. Welnicki, who was upset by what he saw as Trump’s threats to democracy and once likened him to Hitler, vowed to do everything he could to kill the former president, according to authorities. In July 2020, Welnicki allegedly told Capitol Police that if Trump lost the 2020 election and didn’t step down, he would “acquire weapons” and “take him down” himself. In January 2021, Welnicki called the Secret Service and threatened the president’s life as well as the lives of 12 congressional supporters and referenced a $350,000 bounty. “I will do anything I can to take out [Trump] and his 12 monkeys,” Welnicki told the Secret Service. “Tomorrow [Trump] will be in Georgia, maybe I will.” Most recently, in a December 2021 call with the Secret Service, Welnicki claimed that “the new Civil War could break out and taking up arms against the government is justified when ballots don’t matter.” He has been charged with threatening to kill, kidnap, and inflict bodily harm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy