Certain criminal offenders could opt for a hitch in the military over jail time, under a proposal filed for the upcoming legislative session. The Senate version of the measure (SB 1356), filed Tuesday by Sen. Darryl Rouson, D-St. Petersburg, would allow people who are 25 years old or younger and face less than four years behind bars for misdemeanors to enlist in branches of the U.S. armed forces.

MILITARY ・ 12 DAYS AGO