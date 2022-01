MIAMI (WSVN) - So you get a sore throat and the sniffles, is it covid? Or is it just a cold or the flu?. That’s the big question with the omicron variant. We all know the omicron variant symptoms tend to be milder, but doctors said it’s still a serious covid infection, which is why it’s important to know for sure if you have it.

MIAMI, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO