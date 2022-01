Despite what would appear to have been extremely lackluster box office numbers for the latest Resident Evil film (around $32 million on a $25 million budget, which is a success but still isn’t great), it would seem that the film is absolutely slaying it when it comes to VOD. After a month’s long wait, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City finally hit streaming services about a week ago, and according to IndieWire it’s topping the chart over on Warner/NBC’s VUDU service. This means it’s beating out other films such a Venom: Let There Be Carnage and No Time To Die on VUDU. Now Indiewire specifies that VUDU “ranks by revenue, not transactions”, which means that it isn’t based on how many people are actually watching it, but rather how much money it’s actually making overall, which is actually a really good sign for the film.

