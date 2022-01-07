Forecast: Partly cloudy and very cold

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Anthony Domol: The lake-effect snow event from the past couple of days is OVER folks! We look for partly cloudy skies tonight along with very cold temperatures dropping into the upper single digits. Saturday brings sunshine during the morning followed by increasing afternoon clouds and the chance for evening drizzle, freezing drizzle, and/or flurries. The possibility for slick roads is on the table for Saturday night but overall the scope of this system is minor. Sunday starts with readings in the mid 30s in the early morning hours before a strong arctic front hits mid-morning and drops the numbers into the upper teens by early evening. This arctic air will spawn additional lake-effect snow showers for later Sunday evening into Monday with local accumulations at that time. This lake-effect situation does not measure up to the one of previous days. Bitter cold air is to be with us for Monday and Tuesday but moderation kicks in for Wednesday into next weekend.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the single digits.

TOMORROW/SATURDAY: Morning sunshine gives way to thickening afternoon clouds. Highs in the low to mid 30s by late evening. South winds at 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies with the chance for a light wintry mix of drizzle, freezing drizzle, and flurries. Temps steady in the low to mid 30s. South winds shift to the southwest and then west overnight at 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with evening lake-effect flurries and snow showers developing. Temps in the low/mid 30s during the morning, then falling into the teens by late day/evening. Northwest winds at 15-25 mph, gusting to 35+ mph at times. Wind chills drop below zero through the evening.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers. Highs in the middle teens. Northwest winds at 15-20 mph. Wind chills as low as -10 degrees.

TUESDAY: Lingering lake effect flurries and snow showers mainly during the morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper teens to near 20 degrees.

