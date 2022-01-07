ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Friday’s forecast: Mostly sunny skies, warm temps ahead

By Rusty McCranie, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — Friday will bring mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures to Central Florida.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Some areas will see showers early Friday.

Daytime highs will be in the mid-70s.

This weekend will be very warm, with temperatures nearing 80.

Another front will move in early next week, which will drop our temperatures into the upper-60s and low 70s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00tVlL_0dfGvxCZ00
Daytona Beach Shores sunrise (Thomas Barnes)

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

Visit our hurricane section: EYE ON THE TROPICS

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
70K+
Followers
81K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy