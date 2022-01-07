Friday’s forecast: Mostly sunny skies, warm temps ahead
ORLANDO, Fla. — Friday will bring mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures to Central Florida.
Some areas will see showers early Friday.
Daytime highs will be in the mid-70s.
This weekend will be very warm, with temperatures nearing 80.
Another front will move in early next week, which will drop our temperatures into the upper-60s and low 70s.
