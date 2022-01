PRINCEVILLE — Visitors and residents can look forward to a new spot to enjoy the beauty of the Hanalei Valley as seen from above it. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, in partnership with the state Department of Transportation Highways Division, has begun work at the site of the new Hanalei National Wildlife Refuge viewpoint along Kuhio Highway, just east of the Princeville Shopping Center.

HANALEI, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO