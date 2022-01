Students belong in the classroom, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said Sunday, despite some calls for a return to remote learning amid the COVID-19 Omicron surge. "We can do it safely," Cardona said on "Face the Nation." "We have better tools than we had in the past to get it done. We know what works, and I believe even with Omicron, our default should be in-person learning for all students across the country. "

