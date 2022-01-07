Local spa chain finds serenity in Winterfield Crossing development

Charm and character are expressed throughout every inch of this ranch home situated on a large corner lot measuring almost ¾ of an acre, this home is the only one on this street. The home has been completely renovated & features an open concept floor plan to include 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, laundry room, large family room open to kitchen and dining area. Lovely Kitchen boasts shaker style wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, rose gold fixtures/accents, and a large dining area. The laundry room offers access to the backyard and provides great space for storage. The hallway takes you to 3 nice sized bedrooms with the primary having its own private bath, walk-in closet, new carpeting, ceiling fan, and recessed lighting. Highlights include: New Electrical and Plumbing, New Insulation, New Sheetrock, New Water Heater, New Windows, New Vinyl Siding, Newer Shingled Roof, New Continuous Gutters, New LVP and Carpeting, Stainless Steel Appl, Low Maintenance Landscaping, HVAC System, Vinyl Railings, Chain Link Fence, and Huge lot. Convenient location only minutes from Fort Lee, shopping and schools! Super cute and move-in ready! Come make this home yours today!

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO