Midlothian, VA

Local spa chain finds serenity in Winterfield Crossing development

By Jack Jacobs
RichmondBizSense
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArmed with a warm quartz sand massage as its newest offering, a local chain of spas has set its sights on Midlothian for its next location. Scents of Serenity Organic Spa plans to open this June at 14304 Winterview Parkway in the Winterfield Crossing mixed-use development. It will be the company’s...

richmondbizsense.com

RichmondBizSense

RVA Physical Therapy buys Midlothian building with Burger Bach as tenant

Upon scooping up property in Midlothian for a new location, a local physical therapy practice has also stretched into a new role: burger joint landlord. RVA Physical Therapy plans to open this spring at 101 Heaths Way Road. The new office will be its second, joining an existing office at 2620-A Gaskins Road in Henrico.
MIDLOTHIAN, VA
Richmond.com

Commercial real estate highlights: Distribution center in Chesterfield sells for $17.7 million

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sales:. Diamond Acquisitions, based in New York, acquired The Old Stage Distribution Center, a 375,000-square-foot distribution building on 33 acres at 11200-11300 Old Stage Road in Chesterfield, from LNR Partners for $17.7 million. The building is fully leased to a manufacturer of commercial refrigeration products. Bo McKown, Eric Robison and Graham Stoneburner represented the seller.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
